Family and friends finally gather to launch Paul’s book of photographs

Paula Kavanagh at the launch of her late father's book held in Creative Spark. Photo: Conor Sally/Newspics Photography. Expand
Book Launch....Paula Kavanagh speaking at the launch of her late father's book held in Creative Spark. Photo: Conor Sally/Newspics Photography. Expand
Conor Kavanagh, Grace Anne McCrave and Barbra McCann at the launch of the Paul Kavanagh book held in Creative Spark. Photo: Conor Sally/Newspics Photography. Expand
Barbra McCann and Grace Anne McCrave at the launch of the Paul Kavanagh book held in Creative Spark. Photo: Conor Sally/Newspics Photography. Expand
Paula Stapleton and Marguerite Howard at the launch of the Paul Kavanagh book held in Creative Spark. Photo: Conor Sally/Newspics Photography. Expand
Peter Clarke and Paula Kavanagh at the launch of the Paul Kavanagh book held in Creative Spark. Photo: Conor Sally/Newspics Photography. Expand
Jason McGee and Harry Lee at the launch of the Paul Kavanagh book held in Creative Spark. Photo: Conor Sally/Newspics Photography. Expand
Mary Cooney and Peter Clarke at the launch of the Paul Kavanagh book held in Creative Spark. Photo: Conor Sally/Newspics Photography. Expand
Bronagh Stephens and Louise Kavanagh at the launch of the Paul Kavanagh book held in Creative Spark. Photo: Conor Sally/Newspics Photography. Expand
Louise Kavanagh and Conor Kavanagh at the launch of the Paul Kavanagh book held in Creative Spark. Photo: Conor Sally/Newspics Photography. Expand

Creative Spark was the location for one of the most anticipated book launches I’ve had the pleasure of attending. The launch of The Paul Kavanagh Book, an exceptional piece of work celebrating the life and work of the local photographer who captured iconic images of the town during his long career as a press and commercial photographer. Although the bulk of the work in the book is primarily from the 1940 to the 1970s, the book is a catalogue of events and situations seen through the eyes of one of the town’s best photographers who worked for the Democrat and a number of national newspapers.

The idea to bring the book together was the brainchild of Paul’s daughter Paula who spent a number of years going through the photos with her late father from a pool of nearly 250,000 images to attempt to add names to faces from various situations and locations.

Paula was there with husband Peter and family Hannah, Christopher and Rose, along with sister Grace-Anne and husband Robbie McCrave with family Paul and Gemma, her brother Conor was with daughter Louise and granddaughter Nylah as well as sister Bronagh and husband Jim Stephenson.

