Family and friends finally gather to launch Paul’s book of photographs

Creative Spark was the location for one of the most anticipated book launches I’ve had the pleasure of attending. The launch of The Paul Kavanagh Book, an exceptional piece of work celebrating the life and work of the local photographer who captured iconic images of the town during his long career as a press and commercial photographer. Although the bulk of the work in the book is primarily from the 1940 to the 1970s, the book is a catalogue of events and situations seen through the eyes of one of the town’s best photographers who worked for the Democrat and a number of national newspapers.

The idea to bring the book together was the brainchild of Paul’s daughter Paula who spent a number of years going through the photos with her late father from a pool of nearly 250,000 images to attempt to add names to faces from various situations and locations.

Paula was there with husband Peter and family Hannah, Christopher and Rose, along with sister Grace-Anne and husband Robbie McCrave with family Paul and Gemma, her brother Conor was with daughter Louise and granddaughter Nylah as well as sister Bronagh and husband Jim Stephenson.

Although the book was published and ready for the shelves in November of last year, the pandemic closures put a finish to any official launch for the book, so Thursday night in the Creative Spark in Clontygora Court provided an evening for family, friends and work associates to officially unveil the work that had taken Paula and Peter eight months to eventually complete and bring to a close what could very easily be only the first chapter of a story of one of the most dedicated and exceptional photographers this town has seen since the 1940s.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I caught up with Paula from Blackrock who told me although it had been a labour of love, it really had had 10 years of preparation as she encouraged her late father to sit down and help caption many of the older images he had taken down through the years. She went on to say a word of thanks had to go to Louth Archival Services at the Old Gaol who were happy to find space for all the old glass plate negatives, storing them at the proper temperature and surroundings to ensure their longevity.

She went on to say without the help of husband Peter she felt she had been too emotionally tied to the various subjects whether it was different industrial jobs, social events, family photos, Donegal, or news events from around the border during the troubles and his help to edit down the numbers was invaluable to the success of the book. She also said they were delighted it was eventually seeing the light of day and was available from Roe River Books, The Market in Blackrock and on their website and would prove an ideal Christmas gift, specially for those living abroad!

I then decided to have a look round to see who else was up for making the best of the night and met up with Karl, Anne and Bernie Hanratty from Point Road who told me Anne is Paul’s cousin and they had bought the book and had given it away as Christmas presents last year and were going to do the same this year because it is a wonderful book packed with memories.

Next I got talking to brother-in-law Terry Duffy and wife Mary Duffy Lally from Belfry Gardens who told me they too got the book during the pandemic last year and it is a truly great piece of work and showcases the quality of Paul’s gift.

After this I headed over for a chat with Tom Muckian from Roe River Books and Sinead Wiseman from Blackrock. Tom told me he has been stocking the book and it has been a big success, the only problem was it being launched during the pandemic, but even still it has sold extremely well and will certainly do so in the run up to Christmas. Sinead said it has proved to be an ideal gift to send to friends over in America where families can appreciate the history and skill of Paul as a photographer.

Not too long later I got taking to Paula Stapleton from Haggardstown and Marguerite Howard from Blackrock who told me they had seen Harry Lee’s interview with Paula on his Heritage Site. They went on to tell me the book will be available from The Market (beside Mullen’s Takeaway) where they have all locally made products on sale and Paul’s book should fit right in.

I then managed a few words with Paula’s husband Peter Clarke who told me the book had been 10 years in the making, but realistically 8 months of intensive work most of which was carried out at the start of the lockdown. He said it was unenviable task to whittle down 250,000 images to the 190 that appear in the book. Striking a balance on what images to use between the various subjects selected for the book had also been tough but they were happy with the final product. The night was primarily for friends and families, but they were delighted with the response they have received so far.

After this I managed a quick word with Paula’s sister Grace-Anne McCrave from Blackrock who was with husband Robbie and sister-in-law Mary Cooney from Greyacre Road. Grace-Anne told me she felt the book is a very comprehensive view of her dad’s life and work both as a press photographer during the troubles and a commercial photographer which helped to showcase life in Dundalk and his family life down through the years.

Next I caught up that dynamic double act of Caroline Myers McCabe from Woodview Terrace and Patricia Moriarty from Greenfield Court who are both friends of Paula’s and told me they certainly weren’t there just for the wine, they already have the book and is an ideal gift for anyone from town now living away from home. Patricia agreed saying she had sent a copy to Kenneth Finn over in the States and he and his family had thoroughly enjoyed it.

After this I headed over for a chat with Rita and Paul Black from Ard Easmuinn who already have a copy and told me it is a really brilliant window on the past especially for those living away from home.

I then caught up with sisters Lorraine O’Malley from Knockbridge and Sunnibha Corcoran from Blackrock who told me they’d already purchased the book and had given it to their dad Noel Muholland who had featured in some of the S&S kids Christmas parties!

Next I got a word with Padraig McDonnell from Blackrock who was with wife Sally and sister-in-law Elizabeth O’Neill from Blackrock who are both great mates with Paula. He went on to say the book is very impressive and provides an interesting history of Dundalk through Paul’s lenses.

Making my way through the crowds I then caught up with Harry Lee from Oaklawns and Jason McGee from Blackrock who told me they had already interviews Paula for their heritage website ad were delighted to be there on the night for the launch of the book.

Finally, before I departed I met up with Brian Cooney from Greyacre Road who was joined by his wife Mary and he said the book was a great record of Dundalk down through the years and Paula and Peter should be complimented on doing such a really great job.