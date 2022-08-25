Eco award for Miss Louth Maiya McMonagle at Miss Ireland final

Maiya, from Drogheda, Co Louth was honoured as Miss Eco-Ireland at the 75th Miss Ireland final.

For the first time, a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash was awarded to Miss Louth, Maiya McMonagle (19), for her sustainable Fashion brand and her work on promoting environmental issues.

Maiya won the Miss Eco Ireland title for her fantastic work in promoting sustainability, proving that you can be both chic and climate conscious. The over-riding theme for this years Miss Ireland was ‘Our World Our Future,’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship.

Maiya only wore items she bought second-hand, upcycled or made herself for this year’s competition.