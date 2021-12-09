Dundalk teen aims to get people smiling with his sweet treats

Fourteen year old scout Déaghlan McGovern is hoping to put a smile on a lot of people’s faces this Christmas through making sure that they will have a sweet treat for the festive season.

A second year student at De La Salle College, Déaghlan, is a Patrol Leader in St Patrick's 1st Louth Scouts and came up with the idea of making this a sweet Christmas for those in need of some festive cheer by buying selection boxes and chocolates to donate to local charities.

He is doing this as a Community Scout challenge and is delighted with the generous response to his appeal.

Déaghlan has been a member of the St Patrick's 1st Louth Scouts since he was seven years old.

He did his 1st Solo Community Scout project for Easter 2019 when he collected nearly 500 Easter Eggs, chocolates and Treats, which he donated to eleven different charities and causes around town.

“He wanted to do more, but Covid struck,” says his proud Mum Sheona. “He thought another project was badly needed this Christmas after everyone has had almost two years of social isolation and r estrictions.

“ GoFundMe page was set up this year to allow family and friends further away in Ireland, in UK and other countries to donate, or for local people who are isolating or restricting their social interactions,” she explains.”With the money he gets, Déaghlan then goes and purchases as many selection boxes and treats that he can.

“He's hoping to put a smile on lots of people's faces this Christmas, especially many older people who may not have had much social activity for a long time.”

The big-hearted teen is also doing a ‘Reverse Advent calendar’ which sees him purchasing non-perishable food items which he will donated to Sonjaat the Save Our Homeless charity at the end of Advent.

Déaghlan is a member of MAD youth theatre who are supporting his charity work and has recently become a member of Louth’s Comhairle na nÓg.

To make a donation, see Dealghan’s Christmas Chocolate Charity page on www.gofundme.com