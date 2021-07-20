Drogheda singer songwriter Kelley McArdle set to release new single

After smashing her €10,000 goal to raise funds with her first single, it's time for local singer/songwriter Kelley McArdle to change gear with her follow-up track.

'Beat that Face' is pure pop; a catchy, uplifting anthem for anyone who can't wait to get back out there and live!

'My first song was very serious and was based on a difficult time in my life, which was hard to re-live, so this single is fun and poppy,' says Kelley, who's debut song 'Shine a Light' raised the whopping amount for North East Rape Crisis. 'I think it's the perfect song to put on your make-up and get ready to go out, well, the new way of going-out such as it is!'

Kelley has been busy writing new material during lockdown periods, when she would normally have been performing live gigs, something she really misses. 'I have lots written, so you can expect more in the next few months,' she teases. 'I've almost written them in an alter-ego thing, and I'm really looking to have fun after telling my story.'

A former 'Voice of Ireland' contestant, 'Shine a Light' was based on a very dark period of her life when she turned to the centre for support.

'I had just endured the worst year of my life when I wrote that song, and I know how scary it can be when you're going through it,' says Kelley. 'So, I put my thoughts on paper, and wrote one myself, and it really helped me to start healing'.

Kelley picked the Rape Crisis Centre as the charity she wanted to raise funds for because, in her words they helped her out of the darkest time in her life. 'Writing the song was an achievement itself, but to have raised so much money for the centre is fantastic,' she says. 'We actually raised €10,049.59, and I can't wait to hand over the cheque to the North East Rape Crisis Centre and Dublin Rape Crisis centre very soon.' Before then, Kelley will release her upbeat new song, which shows a very different side to her character.

'It's not actually due for release until August 8th, but people can get a sneak preview when I perform at a livestream for Drogheda Pride on July 31st,' she says excitedly. 'I'll have a couple of dancers with me, and it should be great craic.' More details on Facebook 'Kelley McArdle's Music'.