Don’t stop the art coming – new piece unveiled at Drogheda Bus Station

A new piece of art work was unveiled at Drogheda bus station recently, which many would have already seen due to its height and warm colours.

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company partnered with An Táin Arts Centre to unveil the installation as part of Louth Culture Quest.

The installation, by artist OMIN will be in place until the end of the year.

An abstract installation or ‘Glitch in the Landscape’ is inspired by the Buttergate national monument, Drogheda’s only remaining medieval gate, which was built in the thirteenth century by the Normans and which is located adjacent to Drogheda bus station.

The piece features a nine foot tall, ten foot wide depiction of a man and his horse, hinting at the site’s historical importance for Drogheda, one of the largest walled towns of its time.

‘’Supporting local arts and cultural activities is important for Bus Éireann,’’ said Adrian O’Loughlin, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager, East. ‘’We are happy to be working with An Táin Arts Centre in support of Louth Culture Quest this year, and to facilitate this thought-provoking piece of art by OMIN at Drogheda bus station for our passengers and local residents to enjoy. We would also like to encourage people across Louth who are planning to participate in Louth Culture Quest to take the bus while travelling across the county in the coming weeks and months.’’

Louth Culture Quest is an app based, county-wide arts and heritage treasure hunt, funded by the Arts Council of Ireland | In the Open / Faoin Spéir and produced by An Táin Arts Centre in partnership with Louth County Council.

Comedian Joe Rooney of Father Ted fame, plays the role of a custodian of art from 2050 in the Louth Culture Quest, encouraging audiences to engage with art to ensure its future survival.

‘’We want to thank Bus Éireann for their collaboration and support for local cultural events and artists,’’ said Mary Claire Cowley, Audience Development Manager at An Táin Arts Centre. ‘’We hope that this piece begins a conversation about creating space for art in the public realm and we thank Bus Éireann for facilitating this.’’

As Drogheda bus station has over 200 daily departures, including on Bus Éireann’s D1 and D2 town services and Expressway 100X services to Dundalk and Dublin Airport, there are plenty of opportunities for members of the public in County Louth to stop by the bus station and enjoy the artwork on display.