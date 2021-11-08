Donal’s pet portraits

Donal O'Kane, a recent graduate from NCAD, with one of his dog portraits

Donal O’Kane is a recent graduate from NCAD who has come up with a great idea for Christmas gifts for animal lovers – he is creating digital pet portraits as commissions.

A past-pupil of De La Sale College, Donal was always interested in art and did a post-Leaving Cert course in art at Drogheda Institute of Further Education before being accepted onto the joint degree course in Education and Fine Art at NCAD, specialising in Textile Art and Artefact.

"During this time in college I was able to explore both traditional and digital skills, looking both at embroidery and stitching as well as photoshop and digital drawing” he says. “My final year college project involved me looking at old family photographs and finding ways to memorialise them through text, drawing, photography, and stitch.”

“Most of my work would come back to a basis in drawing, whether it be in pencil, pen, stitch, or digitally done.”

Since leaving college, Donal has been focusing on digital art, specifically looking at animals.

He created an animal alphabet series as well a range of pet commissions.

"I like to have a personal connection to my work, either drawing something or someone that I know or doing something that I know has importance or meaning to someone else.”

As the saying goes, Donal ‘didn’t lick it off a stone’. His mother Patricia is a well-known local artist and her work is currently on show in The Makers, Blackrock.

Donal can be contact via his Facebook page Donal O’Kane Artist or by email, donal.98okane@gmail.com,or phone 086 089 7416