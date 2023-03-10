Dip your toe in the water at one of Louth’s many seaside villages and blue flag beaches

Although Louth is the smallest county in Ireland, it has a long coastline from the beautiful seaside village of Omeath deep into Carlingford Lough with Warrenpoint only a couple of hundreds metres across the Lough, right down to the banks of the Boyne, while across the river in Meath Laytown and Bettystown beaches stretch for miles.

Beautiful beaches stretch beyond into north County Dublin.

However back to the north of Louth for a minutes and Shellinghill and Templetown are two beautiful sandy Blue Flag beaches on the Cooley peninsula.

They are ideal for family outings with lots of sand for building castles and rock pools for exploring.

The ancient ruined church and graveyard of Kilwarra, where Joe Biden's Finnegan ancestors are buried are close by, as is Lily Finnegan's pub which he visited on his trips to Ireland.

Gyles Quay is popular with locals and visitors alike, with pier jumping from the harbour wall a right of passage for local teenagers. It's sheltered cove makes it ideal for wild swimming and kayaking when the tide is in.

There's an approved caravan park nearby.

Visitors to the seaside village of Blackrock can enjoy a dip at the popular Priests' Beach with impressive views across Dundalk Bay to the Cooley mountains, stroll along the promenade, or explore its cafes and shops.

In Fingal you are never too far away from the coast and a network of coastal towns and villages stretch along the region's eastern seaboard from Howth in the south to Balbriggan in the north.

If it's seafood you're after then Howth is the place to start. The fishing village is famed for its seafood restaurants.

Moving up the coast there's the beautiful Velvet Strand beach at Portmarnock and close by is the garrison coastal town of Malahide with its marina and fine dining restaurants to enjoy as well as some of the region's most iconic pubs.

When visiting Drogheda, you should take advantage of some of the stunning Blue Flag beaches just a few kilometres outside the town.

The picturesque village of Termonfeckin will lead you to Seapoint or Clogherhead beaches, which are well worth a visit for a brisk and breath-taking walk round the head, exploring the unique flora and fauna this conservation sight has to offer, including a cheeky seal or two!

There is ample parking available near to the strands, making this the perfect place for a family day out.

For a longer stay, the camping and caravanning facilities are second to none and no visit is complete without a trip to the pier as the sun is setting, to enjoy delicious fish and chips, with the cod straight off the trawlers.

Further up the coast lies Port Beach, with some of the cleanest water in the country, or the quaint and secluded Salterstown, for a more private dip!

Or why not head to East Meath, where Mornington, Bettystown or Laytown beaches are guaranteed to be packed on a sunny day.

When the wind picks up, it's the ideal spot for some sandyachting or kite surfing. It has also become a haven for sea swimmers any time of the day and there are a range of beautiful cafes nearby, serving welcome refreshments and scrumptious cakes.