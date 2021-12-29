Dance Kids ‘beyond heartbroken’ as show postponed

The Dance Kids had been looking forward to returning to the stage with their show Time to Sparkle which has been postponed

There was heart break for the young performers from Dance Kids as their eagerly anticipated show ‘Time to Sparkle’ became the latest production to fall victim of the pandemic.

The show, which was due to take place in An Tain Arts Centre, Dundalk, on Thursday January 30th, with the performances switched to earlier times to comply with the earlier closing time, was postponed due to a large number of the cast testing positive, isolating or awaiting test results.

Posting on Facebook, the show organisers said: “It is with a heavy heart we’ve come to the realisation that our show cannot go ahead at this time. The safety of our Dance Kids has and always will be our biggest priority and we just don’t feel it is safe at this time for our Dance Kids, staff, helpers and audiences

“We can only apologise for the disappointment that this will cause for lots of families. We are beyond heartbroken to have gotten so close. The entire Dance Kids cast have poured their hearts and their many talents into ‘Time to Sparkle’. They have been absolutely amazing and we couldn’t be prouder of them all.”

Freda Heart, who founded the group, said she was “devastated” as work had started on preparing the stage for the show and the costumes were ready for collection.

She stressed that the show was only postponed and the group hope to stage the show “when it’s safe for all concerned’ and have indicating that they are considering dates in late January or February.

They are advising people who bought tickets to hold on to them as they will be valid for whenever the show does go ahead.

The cast of around 90 children aged from four upwards had been looking forward to what would have been their first show in two years.

They had rehearsed as restrictions allowed, sometimes outdoors and sometimes over Zoom, and had got together for a rehearsal in An Tain Arts Centre just before Christmas.