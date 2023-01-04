Craic absolutely mighty in Courtney’s on New Year’s Eve

At last, after two years sitting at home not knowing what to do with myself, New Year’s Eve rolled around and we were all allowed back out to enjoy ourselves! I started my celebrations off with a visit to Courtney’s and as was expected, the place was packed with party revellers.

I wasn’t too long in the door; when I met up with Sean Connolly from Belfry Avenue and Aoife Byrne from Belfry Drive who told me they were up for making the best of the night and were definitely going to be staying in Courtney’s.

Not too far away I then got talking to Liam O’Flaherty and Riain Colgan both from Louth Village who told me it was going to be an epic night and they mention the words ‘monster’ and ‘rampage’ but didn’t want to elaborate on it.

After this I headed over for a chat with Ava Connolly from Kilkerley and Caoulfhionn McCarthy from Blackrock who were looking extremely well and told me they were looking forward to welcoming in 2023 in the bar with everyone there.

Not too far away I then got talking to a bunch of lads who included Michael Jackson from Barton Park, Shane McGauley from Claddagh Park, Michael Doyle and Cian Quinn both from Marian Park who told me they have been known to frequent the pub on a regular basis and were going to be there as long as humanly possible.

Making my way though the crowds I then got a word with Conor Mackin from Hughes Park and Stephen Rooney from Louth Village who love the pub and were looking forward to an epic celebration to see in the New Year.

I then had the pleasure of talking to Hannah Smyth from Dromiskin and Ciara Callan from Louth Village who were looking very well and were in form for seeing in 2023 in real style and it looked very like Courtney’s was going to be the place to celebrate it in.

Heading for another table I then met up with Naoise Corrigan from Blackrock, Caoimhe Mackin from Dromiskin, Shane Shields from Dromiskin and Ronan Hearty from Ashbrook who admitted they were there for a wild and crazy night and who was I to disagree with them?

After this I headed over for a chat with John Hodgers from Castle Park, Eoin McDonnell, Andrew Mullen and Liam McNamara all from Blackrock, Conor McGuinness from Ravensdale, Niall Todd from Dromiskin and Oisin McBride from Knockbridge who were settling in for a major session together and certainly weren’t going to be heading anywhere else real soon.

Finally, before I departed, I then got a word with Aoibheann Rogers from Garrybawn and Rachel Watters from Oakland Park who were looking stunning and told me they couldn’t think of anywhere better to see in the New Year.