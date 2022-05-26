Clan na Gael ladies savour their successes

On Saturday evening I made my way to the Clans clubrooms for the Clans Ladies Senior and Junior awards night. The club were presenting the 2020 Intermediate Championship, the 2021 League Division 2 and the League Division 3B medals at their first ceremony in nearly three years.

I was only in the door when I caught up with Andrew Griffin from Ravensdale the joint manager of the senior team with Gerry McKeever who told me they were delighted to be there after such a long break and were looking forward to the visit of Helen O’Rourke the Chairperson of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association who was making the presentation to all the players.

After this I headed over for a word with Mickey Smyth from St. Nicholas Avenue who was there with his wife Sandra and they were really looking forward to seeing daughter Geraldine receive her medals and he also wanted a mention for son Sean who was out in goals for the senior team who were playing against The Joes while the ceremony was taking place.

After this I got a word with Eryn Traynor from Kilcurry who plays with the club and was collecting some silverwear on the night. She was with parents Ollie and Fiona Traynor, sister Alannah and boyfriend Ciaran Callan also from Kilcurry and assured me it was going to be a really great night.

Not too far away I met up with Reagan Donnelly from Ashling Park who was with Cathal Clarke from Newry who said she was really looking forward to the ceremony and had even brought Cathal along to carry her medals.

Heading for another table I caught up with Stacey McCartney from Marian Park, Warren Brown from Monaghan, James Parkin from Headford and Stacey’s mum Susan Clitheroe from Marian Park who said she was so proud of her only daughter and said the celebrations were going to epic.

Next I met up with Caoimhe and Gerry Curran from Marian Park who told me their daughter Theresa is the captain of the senior team and were looking forward to a major night of celebrations and it makes a change that it’s the ladies and not the men!

They were with daughter Kate Curran from Marian Park and her friend Shannon Shearman from Dunleer who said they were there to cheer on Theresa and make the best of the party.

Making my way over to another table I met up with sisters Cathy and Gillian O’Reilly from Avenue Road, Donna Conroy from Mulholland Avenue, Marion Browne from Glenwood, Geraldine Smyth from Medebawn, and Grace Smith from Coulter Place. Captain Therese Curran from Marion Park and Dara-May Fitzpatrick from Marlmount who all play with the club and assured me it was going to be an insane night.

After this I got a word with Alannah McLaughlin from Clanbrassil Street who plays with the team and was looking forward to a wild night. She was with mum Helen McLaughlin and Alan O’Hanlon and Kim Campbell from Dublin who wanted to wish her all the best on her big night.

I then headed over for a chat with my friend Orlaith Harrison from St. Nicholas Avenue who was having a laugh with Antoinette, Dearbhla, Alanna and Padraig Tinnelly from Knockbridge and James O’Connell from St. Malachys Villas. Both Dearbhla and Alanna play with the seniors and agreed it was a great night for the club and their family.

Next I caught up with Thomas and Claire Rogers from Marian Park who told me they were proud to be there to support daughter Mia Rogers who plays with the senior team and tried to tell me it was going to be quiet celebration!

After this I headed over for a chat with senior player Janine Kelly from Fr. Murray Park who was there with ‘up and coming star of the future’ Caitlin Kelly and Hayley McKevitt from Fr. Murray Park who were delighted to be all back out together as a team and had plenty to celebrate.

Making my way to another table I then got taking to the management team Declan and Tina Long from Woodview Terrace and Brenda Clinton from Ashling Park who was with husband Jamsie who told me they were happy with the progression of the team and were going to lead by example and just go mad.

They were enjoying the celebrations with Kerri and Jake Clinton and Chloe Cooney from Drogheda who were also up for making the best of their awards night.

After this I got a word with Paula Harrison from Quality Street who was with husband Maurice and daughter Rachel and her friend Grace Kirk from Faughart who both play with the club. They were so proud of the team who just seem to be getting better and better.

Not too far away I then caught up with sisters Ife and Ije Enyoazu from Heynestown who both play with the club and were with mum Gold and brother Obi who were up for making the best of the celebrations.

Meanwhile at another table I got talking to Áine and Grace Cullen from Priorland Gardens who told me Grace plays senior and junior football with the club and was looking forward to the awards ceremony and the party afterwards.

At an adjacent table I got a word with Marian and Nicole Hoey from Castleross who are major supporters of the ladies team and certainly weren’t going to miss the celebration night.

After this I caught up with Bob Wesley from Oakland Park who told me his wife Bernie is on the club’s committee and they were hugely proud of the ladies exploits over what was a very strange last two years.

Finally, before I departed, I got talking to Christopher and Joan Robinson from Ashling Park who were there to support the ladies and wish them all the best on their big night.