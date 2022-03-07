Charity swim with Jane Curtin at Lurganboy for Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day Wednesday March 8th at 1pm at Port Beach Lurganboy Co. Louth, the Chinwagon owner Ciara Mack and the wonderful inspirational June Curtin of Snamhaisasta will be joining together for a swim to raise awareness for Women’s Aid.

Mother of two Ciara Mack has been holding swims and mindfulness classes to help men and women who suffer from mental health and domestic abuse. She has attracted a strong community of people to these events which has become very successful over a short period of time.

Ciara wanted to use her platform to build awareness and talk openly about the signs of abuse. “I have realised we have come to feel ashamed to talk to anyone about it and don’t think we will be believed. My mental health was at its lowest in November 2019, and I found women’s aid charity so supportive at such a vulnerable time,” says Ciara. “I want to give back and raise awareness of such a good charity. I couldn’t think of anyone more inspirational than June to be onboard with me on this eventful day for women in Ireland. Women are only starting to find their voices and its very powerful time in the world for all women. I have come across women who are suicidal, abused and victims of gender voilence at the chinwagon, it is extraordinary that this is very prevalent in these times we live in, the chinwagon is an outdoor place where people can come and have the a coffee without any judgement and in confidence.

June, the woman behind Snámhaí Sásta, set up the swimming group in 2019, six years after she tragically lost her husband John to suicide in August 2013. The mother of two meets her tribe of swimmers at Spanish Point every day, not only to swim, but to maintain their mental health and boost morale within the community, she has helped so many people around Ireland with her platform on social media.

We really need to talk about mental health, we need to talk about the largest demographic in female suicide. In 2020 (ons) data the highest number of women taken their own lives were aged 50-59. Age 40-69 a third more women take their own lives, than girls and young women.

Ann Larkin Co- founder of Women's Aid will give a talk on the day on women suffering from domestic abuse, how we need to educate ourselves on the red flags etc. There will be WIM HOFF breathing workshops with Loving Oxygen (Instagram) and the amazing Hot Box Sauna will be there on the day to. Live music, food and all swimming clubs will be joining us from around Ireland.

The premise of the day is everyone coming together, men and women to celebrate and empower each other. This is a charity event for Women’s Aid and all are welcome at 1pm at Port Beach.