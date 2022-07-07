Celebrations as Venegas Centre raise first An Taisce Green Flag

Staff and service users at the Venegas Centre celebrated the award of the very first Green Flag from An Taisce, with a special ceremony last week.

The Dundalk centre joined in a national Green Flag raising day, which was held via zoom with schools and centres across the country to mark their flags being raised.

The award has been a labour of love for the centre over the last two years, and involved everyone at Venegas doing their part to recycle, reuse and reduce litter and waste.

Day service manager Mary Clare McCourt explained how important the initiative has been over the last few years.

"We placed an importance on recycling and reusing in all our programmes and activities, such as reusing plastic bottles to grow our strawberry plants, using reusable bottles instead of single use bottles at lunchtime and litter picking.”

Other steps taken included placing coffee bean waste in the compost bin and re- using it in a special horticultural programme to grow vegetables and fruit.

The home grown produce was then used which in the Venegas centre’s ‘Cook It’ programme.

Simple, yet effective measures were also taken including photocopying on both sides of pages where possible.

“We also actively got involved in litter picking in our local community.”