Carnival of Creativity in Louth for this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg 2022

Dublin-based DJ Colleen Heavey shares her skills with young people from the mid-Louth area, enabling them to create music for the Carnival of Creativity Rave on June 11th at the Bohemian Centre, Ardee.

Cruinniú na nÓg, the annual day of free creativity for children and young people, takes place on Saturday 11th June. The event is being run by Creative Ireland, in conjunction with LouthCounty Council & the Louth Creative Ireland Culture Team.

This year, everyone is back in person with the Carnival of Creativity across the county and they have an action-packed line up of workshops and activities to offer. The Cruinniú na nÓg programme encourages children to embrace their creativity and get involved in Arts and Culture and there are events happening in Carlingford, Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda.

Ardee: there are exhibitions in the Bohemian Centre featuring works produced across three different workshops that have been running with the New Leaf programme in Ardee and Dunleer over the past six weeks.

The young participants have been working on a digital animation project, learning how to DJ, and on a film making project. Their works will be on display in the Bohemian centre on Sat 11th June.

Drogheda: there will be ‘Thrilling Tales’ from Barlow House, ‘Superstories and Superheros’ in Droichead Arts Centre and a fantastic free workshop by Drogheda Youth Theatre in the Barbican Centre.

Meanwhile in Drogheda Library there will be an exhibition of mixed media sculptures made by members of the Connect Family Resource centre over the past few weeks in the last of the outreach projects. Finally, Drogheda library will also host workshops on 11th June in person where kids will be making Berehynias, traditional dolls from the Ukraine.

Ukrainian artist Olga Duka will facilitate the three workshops with the second workshop specifically for Ukrainian children.

All in person events on 11th June are free, but booking is required. Materials will be provided for a selection of the workshops and can be collected in advance from venues. All activities and events are in conjunction with An Táin Arts Centre, Droichead Arts Centre, Creative Spark, Carlingford Heritage Centre and Louth County Libraries. With special thanks also to the New Leaf programme, Connect Famliy Resource Centre & Redeemer Family Resource Centre

For details on all the events go to https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/location/louth/ and follow Creative Ireland Louth on https://www.facebook.com/creativeirelandlouth.