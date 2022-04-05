Carlingford walkers help Climb with Charlie raise over €2million

Carlingford Pipe Band play for the participants at the fundraiser for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House held in Carlingford. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Theresa Clarke and Mary Durnin at the fundraiser for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House held in Carlingford. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Imelda Fearon and Kim Murphy at the fundraiser for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House held in Carlingford. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Carlingford Pipe Band arrive at the fundraiser for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House held in Carlingford. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Marie O'Connor and Mairead Magrane at the fundraiser for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House held in Carlingford. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Julie Shields and Susan Reilly at the fundraiser for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House held in Carlingford. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Walkers who took part in the Climb with Charlie hike in Carlingford on Saturday helped the former RTE broadcaster Charlie Bird raise over €2million for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta House.

They joined with tens of thousands of walkers who took part in over 200 Climb with Charlie events around the world.

Seamus Gregory, who organised the Carlingford walk, said he couldn’t get over the response.

"There was a fantastic turnout and we had people from Monaghan, Armagh, Meath and Dublin as well as great local support.”

"We have raised almost €7,500 and we’re delighted with that.”

He paid tribute to Clodagh McKevitt of Anam Tours and her team of junior walkers who led the walk, Carlingford Red Cross, and to the Carlingford Pipe Band who played as the walkers set off from the Foy Centre, Carlingford.

"I’d also like to thank local businesses, Ruby Ellen’s Tearooms, Taffees Bar, Carlingford Arms, McKevitts Hotel, Paul Valentine, Centra, Carlingford and the Four Seasons Hotel for their support and all the volunteers who made sandwiches and cakes for the walkers, and everyone who helped make the walk such a success.”

Seamus, who has organised several events for IMNDA, says many people asked if the walk could become an annual event.

"We got fantastic support from local businesses once we said we were doing the walk so it would certainly be easier to organise again.”

IMNDA is a charity that means a lot to Seamus and his family as his brother-in-law Eoin Larkin had Motor Neuron Disease, passing away five years ago.

While the weather was mixed for the walk, with some showers of hail, he says that no-one cared as everyone was happy to be showing their support for the inspirational Charlie Bird, who climbed Croagh Patrick on Saturday morning.

"We had a book which people could sign, wishing him the best, and we’ll send that on to Charlie,” said Seamus.

The 72 year old broadcaster thanked all those who had taken part in the walks in aid of IMNDA and Pieta House.

"I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people took part in Climb with Charlie events across the world," he said, after reaching the top of Croagh Patrick with his wife Claire and supporters including Daniel O’Donnell and Ryan Tubridy.

"I want to thank people all across the country for their incredible support throughout this journey.

"All of the generous donations will go to the two charities which are so close to my heart. It is an amazing gesture of support for me and my family.

"Throughout this campaign, we have had the support of so many wonderful people and organisations, and I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart.