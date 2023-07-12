Carlingford looking pretty as a picture as Plein Air Festival begins in Louth

This year’s Louth Plein Air Art Festival got under way in Carlingford on Sunday where the lough, mountains and the village’s castles and old streets provided lots of inspirations for the artists.

“We had 47 artists in Carlingford, which was up on last year,” said festival organiser and artist Leonora Reilly. “They travelled from as far away as Mayo, with lots of local artists as well as painters from Dublin, Armagh and Rostrevor.”

At the end of the day’s painting, the winners were selected by Aoife Ruane, director of the Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda.

The winner was Monaghan-based Nina Ruminska who recently exhibited with the North Louth Artists in The Basement Gallery, with Marian Witcher from Malahide in second place, and Kate Pushkareva in third place. The People’s Choice award went to Desmond Downes.

The second day of the festival took place in Clogherhead and work from both days will go on display in the Five Good Things Cafe at the Highlanes Gallery.