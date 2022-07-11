Caelan’s Great Gatsby 21st party

On Saturday night I headed for the Clans clubrooms where a special Great Gatsby themed 21st birthday party was taking place for Caelan Travers from Farndreg Close and there to make sure he had a fantastic night were his parents Majella Boland and Ciaran Travers, brother Kyle and sister Katie, girlfriend Rose Cousins from Mary Street North and a huge collection of family and friends.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I caught up with Caelan’s cousin Gina Dermody from O’Hanlon Park who was there with Ciaran Sullivan also from O’Hanlon Park and parents Bernadette and John who wanted to wish the birthday boy all the best on his big night.

Next I met up with some of Caelan’s workmates from Penneys and they included Alana Neasy from Oaklawns, Monika M. from Lis Na Dara, Mark O’Hare from Dromintee, Martin ‘Machine Gun’ Bell from Blackrock and Joe Murphy from Liverpool who were all looking very well in their outfits and wanted to wish all the best to Caelan on his big night.

Heading for another table I then got a quick word with Rhys Cousins from Castle Road who was with his mum Cathy and they were up for making the best of the night with Rosie and Caelan,

Not too long later I met up with Mary and Paul ‘Jaws’ Kelly from Cedarwood Park who were with Joanie Martin and Jim Kieran from O’Hanlon Park who were up for making the best of the night and the girls wanted to wish their nephew a very happy 21st.

Next I managed to get a few words with Michael and Christine Graham from Hilltown who were enjoying a laugh with Caelan’s brother Kyle Boland. Michael wanted to wish all the best to his ex workmate and assured me it was going to be a cracking night.

After this I caught p with Johnny Hoey from O’Hanlon Park who was there on the night with Sarah Dermody who wanted to wish her cuz all the best on his big night.

Heading over towards another group of party revellers I then got talking to cousin Wayne Boland from Woodview Park who was with Rebecca Robinson from Racecourse Road who told me they were up for a mad one with Kyle Byrne from Monaghan who wanted a big shout out for his girlfriend Samantha Kelly from O’Hanlon Park who couldn’t make it to the party.

Not too long later I met up with cousins Courtney Boland from Woodview Park and Sarah Dermody from O’Hanlon Park who were both looking very well in their costumes and said it was going to be a brilliant night.

I then caught up with Caelan’s girlfriend Rosie Cousins who was having a laugh with Mide Odubanjo from Marian Park who told me he has been mates with the birthday boy since school and was going to have a great laugh with him on the night.

After this I met up with Shannon Ni Dhonnachadha from Blackrock and Kevin Gleeson from Limerick who wanted to wish all the best to Caelan and told me it was going to be a fantastic night.

Next I met up with Mark Phair from Medebawn and Chloe Sommers from Glenwood who both work with Caelan and told me it was great to be there and were going to make it a real celebration to remember.

I then headed over for a quick word with mother and daughter Charlene and Caitlin Kelly from Toberona who were in great form and up for making the best of Caelan’s big night.

After this I got a word with uncle Adrian Travers from Newry who told me that uncles Sean and Kieran were on their way and were going to make it a real night of celebrations with Caelan.

Finally, before I departed, I met DJ Jason Kelly who was armed and ready with a selection of party songs that were guaranteed to get everyone up dancing and he wanted to wish Caelan a very happy 21st too.