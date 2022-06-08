Louth

Bumper turnout to support Tredagh Lodge Golf Classic

Laytown and Bettystown host classic for Alzheimer Society of Ireland

The winning team of Dave Marron, Paul Fitzpatrick, Seamus Reilly and Barry McQuillen. Expand
The victorious Ladies Team Lilian Mackin, Mary McAree and Mary Mackin. Expand
Andy McGrane, Michael Holcroft, Pat Connor and Jim Corrigan taking part in the Alzheimers Golf Classic at Laytown and Bettystown GC. Expand
Tom Clarke, Pat McGrath, Tommy Dalton and Cormac Greene supporting the Alzheimers Golf Classic on Friday. Expand
Mark Keane, Sean Sullivan and Aaron Oâ€™Callaghan taking part in the Alzheimers Golf Classic at Laytown and Bettystown GC. Expand
Joe McGuinness, Declan Travers, Mark McGowan and Des Travers at Fridayâ€™s golf classic for the local Alzheimers Society. Expand

Alison Comyn

The annual golf classic in aid of Tredagh Lodge was played at Laytown and Bettystown and produced an exciting day’s play. A record number of almost 50 teams took part to help the Drogheda branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland in its fund-raising efforts for the running of the new centre. The winning team comprised Dave Marron, Paul Fitzpatrick, Seamus Reilly and Barry McQuillen with a score of 95. Second place went to Nigel Powers, Damien McCormack, Declan MacMahon, and Gavin Miley with a score of 94. In third place was the team of Gerry Leydon, John McManus, Gerry Carey and Christy Blake, with a score of 91 (on the Back 9). Fourth prize went to John Woodhead, Oliver Adamson, Sean Newcome & Garry Woodhead, also with a score of 91 The Ladies winners were Lilian Mackin, Mary McAree and Mary Mackin with a score of 77. Alzheimer branch chairman Gerry Leydon said it was wonderful to have such a large turnout. He thanked the officials and staff at the Laytown and Bettystown club for their courtesy and efficiency. ‘’We are indebted to all who participated and our many loyal supporters, including those who sponsored tee-boxes,” added Ann Shortt who chairs the branch’s fund-raising committee. : ’It all added up to a memorable occasion and we hope to see everybody back again next year.”

