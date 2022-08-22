Boyne RFC host gala dinner to celebrate their 25th anniversary

Boyne Rugby Club celebrated their 25th anniversary in style with a Gala Dinner in the d hotel at the weekend.

The rugby glitterati turned out at a ‘sold out’ function, which was hosted by President, Leo Monahan, and co-ordinated by Sky TV Presenter, Kieran O’Sullivan, himself a coach with the mini section in the club, who did a marvellous job in keeping the nights proceedings running smoothly.

On a night which was honoured with the presence of guest speaker, Sean O’Brien, ex Leinster, London Irish, Ireland and British and Irish Lions player, the club members turned out in huge numbers to celebrate the club’s 25th year in existence. The attendance saw the younger members of the club join with those who have soldiered down the years to contribute to the success of the amalgamation of Delvin and Drogheda rugby clubs in 1997.

Several past Presidents were in attendance with the loudest cheer accorded to Past President, Phoebe Leonard, who had the honour of being the first lady President of the club, which was commented upon by Leinster Branch President, Debbie McCarthy, who also happens to be the first lady President of the Leinster Branch IRFU.

Ladies were certainly to the fore with Drogheda’s Mayor, Michelle Hall, delivering a speech which complimented Boyne RFC and the efforts of those who give their time to coaching and developing the youth in our community. She praised Boyne Rugby Club as one of the towns major clubs, and, whilst admitting that she was not a rugby aficionado, she said she became aware in recent times of the involvement of some of her friends and neighbours enthusiasm who devote their time to rugby and play the game. Such efforts she stated, deserve the support of the Drogheda Borough Council and she would pledge her support in this regard.

President, Leo Monahan, in an excellent address to the diners, covered a wide range of achievements of the club and mentioned those who were to the forefront of the clubs success, on and off the field. He outlined the future intentions of the club in developing facilities, not alone for its playing fraternity, but also for the community to avail of and enjoy. He concluded by congratulating four of the clubs under 18’s players who had played with Leinster and beat Munster earlier that day.

Leinster President, Debbie Carty, received a rapturous welcome and in her address referred to the similarities in he own club, Wexford Wanderers RFC and how she first became involved with rugby through her father asking her to be the registrar in the club which ultimately ended up as President of the Leinster Branch.

The principle guest, Sean O’Brien, didn’t disappoint the large gathering, and candidly dealt with all the questions posed to him by compere O’Sullivan. Humour and Fun permeated his recollections of a stellar career and he also responded to the serious questions on the future of the game with great knowledge.

A wonderful night concluded with young and old taking to the dance floor to boogey until the small hours.