Blackrock's Priests Beach will be picturesque backdrop to yoga and Zumba

The beautiful secluded Priests Beach in Blackrock is the venue for yoga and Zumba sessions, followed by an optional dip in the sea, that are taking place as part of the HER Outdoors week.

Nita Whelan, who has been working in the health and wellness sector and education for the past ten years, will host the taster sessions aimed at encouraging females to get involved in outdoor activities.

An experienced yoga and Zumba instructress, Nita trained as a health and wellness coach during the pandemic.

While she specialises in pre- and post-natal classes, she is a firm believer in the benefits that all women can gain from exercises such as yoga and Zumba.

"People often think of exercise as having to going to the gym and doing something they hate, while women have the added difficulty of finding time to fit it into their day, along with work and childcare.”

Yoga and Zumba, although very different, allow women to find exercise that suits them and helps them to find their own

"My yoga and Zumba classes are mixed but it's mostly women that go to both. Women in particular love Zumba as it’s a form of dance that’s really fun.”

She points to studies that show that taking part in dance, like singing in a choir, helps to develop well-being and a sense of community.

Zita is leading the women’s gentle flow yoga followed by an optional swim or dip in the sea on Monday August 8th from 10am to 11.30am and a fun Zumba session, again followed by a swim or dip on Tuesday August 9th from 10am at Priests Beach, Blackrock.