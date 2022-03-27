Big night at Coláiste Rís TY Ball

After the success of the recent TY Ball held in the Imperial Hotel, the second ball of the year took place in Muldoon’s in Ardee. With the local meeting place to catch the bus being outside the sports centre for the DkIT, I headed down on Friday night to see who was up for making a night of it.

The initial ball was organised by Debs Co, this week’s was left in the capable hand of Debs Ireland and a huge crowd turned up to board the double deckers to whisk them all the way to the Ardee venue.

I was only there when I met up with Fionnuala Johnston from Dromiskin who was with Sarah Gallagher from Carrick Road who told me they are from Coláiste Rís. The young ladies were looking exceptionally well and assured me it was going to be a mad one.

I then came across the Kilkerley crew who included Andrew Thornton who had taken Bronagh Lennon and they were with Caoimhe Fitzgerald who were looking very well and couldn’t wait for everyone to get there so they could get on with making a good night of it.

Not too far away I then met up with Samuel O’Duffy from St. Alphonsus Road, Eamonn Jeffers from Garrybawn, Ryan Delcuca from Faughart and Lauren Hill from Garrybawn mostly from Coláiste Rís. The lads were looking well in their suits, like butter wouldn’t melt, but were waiting for the rest of their mates to get there.

Lauren was then joined by Áine McEneaney from Faughart and Kayla McGuill from Dublin Road in their burgundy and black dresses who were having a laugh but were starting to feel the cold and wondered when the buses were going to show up.

Next I caught up with Naomi Tchibor from Armagh Road and Cayleigh Gray-Oakes from Kilkerley who were looking very well and told me they were up for a wild night with all their friends.

After this I had the pleasure of meeting up with Sofia Fernandez from Spain and Emily Miethke from Germany who are both in St. Louis school and were really looking forward to the occasion with all their classmates.

Next I caught up with another two exchange students in Carlota Derabano and Teresa Alonso both from Spain who were looking very well and were looking forward to a great night with all their new friends.

I then headed over for a chat with Ali Rogers from Maple Close who was with Lola Clarke from Bay Estate and Dylan Shevlin from Stabannon who were only after arriving and said they were ready for a major night of fun.

Making my way through the crowds I caught up with a group who included Ramona Salimi, Julia Finster and Helene Hennies all from Germany and Giorgia Iorio from Italy who were all looking exceptionally well and were all up for making the best of the TY Ball.

They were then joined by Annabelle Hofmann from Germany, Cara McGrath from USA, Madleen Muller from Germany, Carrie McEneaney and Caleigh Stefani both from Toberona who were all looking extremely well and told me they were there to party.

I then headed over for a chat with twins Lucy and Clara Robinson from Castle Heights who were with Shannon Owens and Erin Gardner from Ashling Park and Sarah Mulholland from Marian Park who told me they were definitely up for making it a mad one and couldn’t wait to get going on their adventure.

Not too long later I met up with Niamh Goss from Lurgankeel, Kodi Myles from Lis Na Dara, Megan Dunne from Kingswood and Cliodhna O’Hare from Armagh Road who were looking stunning and assured me they were going to go mad at the ball.

After this I caught up with twins Rebekah and Hanna Cunningham from Headford, Amy Doyle from Carrick Road, Dearbhla Shields from Cooley, Maeve Babington from Dromiskin, Aoife Clarke from Kilkerley and Beth O’Kane from Blackrock who were looking exceptionally well and told me they were sure that this ball was going to be a lot better than the last one!

Finally, before I departed I headed over to a group who included Nigel Yu from Blackrock, Eoin McSherry from Trim, Weihao Zheng from Blackrock and Laura McKevitt from Killin who were all looking well and assured me it was going to be nothing short of an insane night with all their friends.