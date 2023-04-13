Avacado Shakes celebrate a year of showcase gigs in Toale’s Tavern

Avocado Rocks, the monthly music event hosted by Sonya Larrigan and Caroline Reel celebrate their first-year anniversary on Friday April 14, in Toale’s Tavern, Crowe Street.

These very successful showcase nights have been providing a platform for Irish acts, both local and national, for the past year.

Local acts that have graced the stage include bands such as Pork Pie, RP3000, Four Way Mirror, Arco Arena, and Hacksaw to name a few as well as solo acts such as Icepop, Ines Khai, Clara Byrne, Caoimhin Brady and Kellie Reid.

For their special anniversary night, they have an amazing line-up which sees the Cavan duo ‘Face of The Earth’ returning by popular demand. Another firm favourite of Avocado Rocks’ audiences, ICEPOP will be taking to the stage.

Natalie Moran Music, a Dublin-based act with Dundalk’s own Sonya Larrigan on drums is surely one to watch this year.

Finally, a newly formed all female outfit which started as playing together for fun, is Messy Avocado. Performing songs written by Caroline Reel and Treasa McCabe with Sonya Larrigan on drums, Aoife Crowe on trumpet and a new bassist to join soon, this new band have a big plans afoot to write and record new music.

“We are just happy to give others the opportunity that we also seek, in getting our music out there to a live audience,” say Caroline and Sonya.

Avocado Rocks have also launched a spotify playlist (Avocado Rocks Dundalk) of all the acts that have played since the first one in April 2022.

Don’t miss their anniversary night in Toale’s on Friday with free admission.