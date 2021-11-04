Ardee tuning up for packed Baroque Festival programme

Ardee Baroque Festival returns this November with a weekend of events celebrating early music in the historical County Louth town.

As always, a spectacular line-up of international artists will be providing three days of world-class entertainment.

From Friday 19th to Sunday 21st , Ardee town comes alive with musicians and audiences descending to enjoy a weekend of Bach, Handel, Santiago De Murcia, Boccherini, Vivaldi and Purcell in the beautiful setting of St Mary’s Church in the heart of the town.

On Friday November 19th at 7:30pm, Musici Ireland will open the festival with a programme of Spanish-influenced works. Joined by Eamon Sweeney, they’ll play popular favourites such as Vivaldi’s Guitar Concerto in D and Boccherini’s Guitar Quintet Fandango as well as lesser-known works by Schop and Santiago De Murcia.

The Irish Baroque Orchestra directed by Peter Whelan from the harpsichord with soprano Aisling Kenny and trumpeter Darren Cornish Moore perform a celebratory concert. The Bright Seraphim includes Bach's Cantata 51 Jauchzet Gott, in allen Landen, and Handel arias Eternal Source of Light Divine and Let the Bright Seraphim and takes place in St Mary’s Church at 7:30pm on Saturday 20th.

Closing the weekend on Sunday 21st November at 4pm, Peter Whelan, Aisling Kenny and violinist Kinga Ujszaszi will perform a programme centred around Handel’s German Arias. A contrasting programme to their Saturday performance, this is will be an ambient close to the 2021 festival.

"It is always a pleasure for the Irish Baroque Orchestra to perform at Ardee Baroque Festival,” says Peter Whelan, Director Irish Baroque Orchestra. “St Mary's Church is an intimate space with a beautiful acoustic which works particularly well for performances featuring period instruments and will be the ideal venue to enjoy soprano Aisling Kenny's cherubic tones."

Ardee Baroque was formed by Louth County Council Arts Office and the Irish Baroque Orchestra in 2004. The town of Ardee is steeped in history and was therefore a natural fit to host a festival of early music. Over the years, Ardee Baroque’s theme has reflected the town’s historical and geographical importance and has successfully merged the worlds of classical and traditional music. It has played host to some of the finest Irish and international artists of this genre and had many memorable and thrilling performances for its loyal audience.

All concerts take place in St Mary's Church of Ireland, Ardee. To ensure public safety and confidence, audience numbers will continue to be restricted. As per current guidelines, customers must present Vaccine certs as evidence of full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 within the previous 6 months. Access is not permitted without it. The performances will last approximately one hour in duration and be performed without an interval. Facemasks are to be worn for the duration.

Tickets for all concerts are €18 / €15 conc. Full details on the festival are available on www.ardeebaroque.com Tickets are on sale through An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe St, Dundalk, Co Louth +353 42 9332332 or www.antain.ie Booking charges apply.

The festival is funded by Louth County Council, Create Louth and the Arts Council.