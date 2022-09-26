Anne and Gerard’s 50th anniversary

I recently made my way out to the Ballymascanlon Hotel to join in the 50th wedding anniversary celebrations for Gerard and Anne Campbell and there to make sure they had a wonderful night were their children Niall and Niamh, grandkids Finlay, Roisin and Ciaran and a huge collection of Family and friends.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with husband Gerard who told me he was originally from Cookestown and moved down to Dundalk in 1966, bringing a legacy of sporting prowess in soccer, gaelic football and athletics, he quickly made friends round town and eventually met up with the love of his love Anne Maguire from Louth village at a Sunday night dance in the Pavilion in Blackrock. They were married on 13th September 1972 and had their reception in the Ballymac (they also celebrated their Ruby Wedding Anniversary in the hotel too).

I then decided to have a look round to see who else was up for making the night a success and caught up with niece Judy Shepherd who had travelled from Connecticut especially for the celebration and said she had been a bridesmaid at the original wedding and was delighted to be there for their 50th. It was a whistle stop tour for Judy (who works for the airlines) who had arrived that morning and would be collected at midnight to get her to a hotel in Dublin before 5.30 am return flight, but certainly wasn’t going to miss the party for anything.

Next I got a word with Colm Campbell from California and Mary Toner from Tyrone who are both cousins of Gerard’s and told me they were delighted to be there and were looking forward to a more than lively celebration.

After this I got talking to Joe and Eileen Culleton from Cooley Park who have been family friends of Gerard and Anne’s for years and wanted to wish them a very happy 50th wedding anniversary and were up for a major night of fun.

Not too long later, I met up with Loretta and Patrick O’Connor from Bay Estate who have been friends with Gerard and Anne for years and wanted to wish them a happy 50th and all the best for the future.

I then headed over for a word with daughter Niamh Campbell from Blackrock who said she was with partner John Boland and kids Ciaran and Roisin and told me she was sure her parents were definitely going to make the best of their anniversary.

Making my way through the crowds I eventually caught up with Bernadette Kellett from Suil na Mara and Majella McEneaney who said they are friends and ex workmates of Anne’s from The Medical Eye & Health Centre on the Demesne and were really looking forward to the celebrations with her and Gerard.

After this I headed over for a chat with niece Anne Finnegan from Louth Village with husband Colm who assured me it was going to be a fantastic night and wanted to wish all the best to the happy couple.

Not too long later I then met up with Sean and Geraldine McArdle from Park Vilas who were looking very well and were ready for a major night with Anne and Gerry.

After this I headed over for a quick word with niece and nephews Anne Finnegan, Stephen and Gary ‘Ulick’ Maguire all from Louth Village who told me they were looking forward to a lovely meal and some great memories on the night.

Next I managed to get talking to Larraine and Pat McKenna from Blackrock who were looking forward to an epic night and didn’t want to let anyone know they were only 53 years married, but wanted to wish all he best to Anne and Gerard.

I then headed over for a chat with Malachy Campbell and Paula McIlwaine from Mullabawn who told me it was lovely to be there for the party and had high expectations for the celebrations.

Just arrived in were Bernadette and Michael Crawley and Amy Devlin all from Louth Village who said that Bernadette had been the best bridesmaid on the day and were looking forward to a fantastic night and also wanted a big shout out for their two sons Liam and Amy’s fiancé Sean in Australia and said they were looking forward to their big day in November.

They were then joined by Anne’s brother Pat and Aine Maguire from Louth Village who told me the wedding was a helluva day and they were expecting more of the same that night.

Finally, before I departed I then got talking to Philomena and Jim McCoy and Pat Devine all from Louth Village along with Noreen Farrell from Swords who told me they wouldn’t have missed the party for the world and wanted to wish continued happiness for Anne and Gerard.