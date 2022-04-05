Andrew hoping to reach €50k target

Lorraine Prenty and Siobhan Walsh at the Andrew Keenan 4 by 4 by 48 fundraiser for Cancer Charities last leg held at Dundalk Golf Club. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The aching legs were a price worth paying for Andrew Keenan from Lynns, Annagassan as he completed the gruelling challenge he had set himself of running four miles every four hours over a forty-eight hour period to raise funds for cancer charities.

As he made his way up the roadway to Dundalk Golf Club on Saturday evening, he admitted to feeling mixed emotions.

Last year, when he first took on the challenge to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society and the North Louth Hospice, his friend Sean Maguire was there to congratulate him as he crossed the finishing line. Sadly Sean has since died but his parents and siblings were there to thank Andrew for doing the run in his memory.

Andrew’s proud mum Patricia, who in the past year has completed treatment after being diagnosed with cancer for a second time, gave him a big hug as he completed the run.

"It was great to see loads of people at the Golf Club as I did the run last year during Covid,” says Andrew.

Having got his breath back after the run, he said he really enjoyed the fund-raising night afterwards, which saw his friend Bobby McCarthy and band take to the stage.

The lack of restrictions this year meant that Andrew had company for most of his runs.

“I did the first three runs on my own but after that there were at least two or three people with me which was great and it helped me big time.

A group from Sean O’Mahony’s, the club with which Sean Maguire had played, joined Andrew for the run at 2pm on Saturday afternoon from Clarkes Bar, Quay Street.

Andrew had set himself a target of raising €50,000 for the Irish Cancer Society and the North Louth Hospice and is hoping that he will be able to reach it.

So far, he has raised over €38,700 and with donations and sponsorship still coming in, he hopes to achieve his goal.

Anyone who would like to support Andrew’s fundraising for the two cancer charities can do so by donating to his page on idonate.ie