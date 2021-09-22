A Wilde Fan in An Tain Arts Centre

Live theatre is back at An Tain Arts Centre on Friday September 24th with a visit from Limerick’s Bottom Dog Theatre Company and their production of ‘A Wilde Fan’.

This one-man show sees the award-winning Limerick actor Myles Breen sharing his enthusiasm for Oscar Wilde.

Myles was first introduced to the works of Oscar Wilde when he studied ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ for his Leaving Cert and has been inspired by his plays. poetry and prose ever since.

Featuring excerpts from Wilde’s writings alongside Myles’ trademark wit and flair, A Wilde Fan is a personal and theatrical take on one of history’s greatest artists, by his biggest fan.

The production includes excerpts from a production of ‘The Happy Prince’ which is the only Oscar Wilde play that Myles has taken part in.

It sees him working with his long time collaborator, director Liam O’Brien

The play is Bottom Dog Theatre’s 15th production and it comes to Dundalk as part of a 16 venue tour.

It marks fitting return to live theatre for An Tain, as Oscar Wilde did a reading in the old Town Hall in January 1884 in aid of the Free Library.

A report from the time described his appearance in detail, down to what the writer called the ‘inevitable ‘crushed strawberry’ handkerchief which protruded from his boson in a style that has already been described as ‘studied carelessness’.

For his lecture, Wilde spoke of his recent tour of the United States and the reviewer commented: ‘As a lecturer he cannot be described as very eloquent or pleasing but it must be admitted that he struck out a new line that he is original, and that he touched on his subjects with some brilliancy and a good share of quaint humour.’

Tickets €16 / €14 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket), must be pre-booked from www.antain.ie or by phoning 042 9332332