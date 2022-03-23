A taste for student life: practical advice at special DIFE workshops

A recent event held in Drogheda Institute of Further Education was a two-hour practical workshop for St.Oliver’s LCA learners on site in DIFE, for an introduction to Further Education College in two disciplines Culinary Arts and Engineering.

These workshops are the beginning in establishing a formal pathway between Drogheda Institute of Further Education and St Oliver’s Community College. Providing a seamless learning pathway where the transition to Further Education from Post Primary is seamless and supportive. This affords students the opportunity to experience success and productivity ‘If you can see it, you can be it’.

This event was a great success enjoyed by both St. Oliver’s and DIFE students. Students got to gain some new practical skills on the day fostering a sense of achievement and self-belief whilst establishing formal links between Educational Partners while meeting critical skill needs.

These workshops help to establish a culture of expectation to transition to Further Education and provide LCA students with an opportunity to experience their optional subjects at FE level.