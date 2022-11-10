Lidl granted permission for new two-storey supermarket in Dundalk

The go-ahead has been given for a new Lidl supermarket on land off the Avenue Road, Dundalk, and beside the ESB buildings.

Louth County Council have granted permission for the demolition of all boundary walls and the construction of a two-storey discount food store (supermarket) with ancillary off-licence sales area and 'Deposit Return Scheme' room for the recycling of aluminium cans and plastic bottles.

The proposed structure also has an integrated coffee shop unit, 136 surface level car parking spaces, including two dedicated Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging spaces (circa 20% of other parking spaces to be pre-wired for future EV parking), 20 cycle parking spaces, bin cage, trolley bay canopy structure, hard and soft landscaping and boundary treatments and plaza spaces, ESB substation building and external mechanical plant areas, site lighting, all proposed store signage including two flagpole structures and accompanying signage and connections to drainage and on site drainage infrastructure including attenuation tank, roof mounted photovoltaic panels, all advertising signage.

Access to the proposed development is via Tom Bellew Avenue. Other road works as required including cycle lane extension and footpath along Tom Bellew Avenue.

This application included a masterplan relating to the wider lands to the south of the site which has an application for a residential development.

Meanwhile, Frank Meade has been granted permission for the demolition of two existing chimneys, existing rear extension and existing garage, and construction of proposed rear extension, conversion of upstairs storage space to habitable rooms, 1 new dormer window to front of property, construction of storm porch to front of property and all associated site works, at Hillcrest, Mount Avenue, Dundalk.

Significant further information received on 12 October 2022.