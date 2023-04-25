“I’ve had a good life” says Co Louth woman on celebrating her 100th birthday

Kathleen Roddy with grandchildren and great grandchildren at her 100th birthday party on Sunday

“I don’t want people to bring me presents, just their presence,” Kathleen Roddy said ahead of her 100th birthday.

She got both as family, friends and neighbours gathered in her home at the Old Road, Bellurgan, on Sunday to help the much loved centenarian celebrate her milestone birthday.

Dressed in an elegant fuchsia pink outfit, Kathleen was delighted to welcome guests to the afternoon tea party, along with her sons, twins Tom and Michael, daughters Mary, who travelled home from Boston for the occasion, and Teresa.

"I’ve had a good life,” she said, looking back on ten decades. “I had good friends and neighbours.”

Most of all, she had a good marriage to her husband Frank, who died in December 1982 , a devoted family, a strong faith, a sense of humour and a positive outlook on life.

Daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Rice, Kathleen had four brothers Patrick, Michael, Tom and Jimmy, and two sisters Molly and Sr Sheila, who have all passed away.

She grew up on the family farm in Aghameen and recalls a happy childhood. She attended the local school and later did a commercial course in Dundalk Technical School, learning shorthand, typing and book keeping.

She worked in the office of family run grocery shop, Wards of Park Street, for five years, and like women of her generation, gave up her job when she got married on June 2 1948.

Frank and herself were the first couple to get married in the newly opened Ballymascanlon Hotel, and returned there on a number of occasions to celebrate milestone wedding anniversaries.

"We had a good life together,” she said. “Frank and I always wanted the same type of life.”

The couple made their home together in the house where Frank grew up and had four children. They later built a new house in the 1970s, sending away to The Farmers’ Journal for the plans.

While Frank worked on the farm, Kathleen embraced life as a traditional farmer’s wife, baking bread, scones, apple tarts and buns, keeping hens, and growing fruit, vegetables and flowers in the garden.

She joined the Bellurgan ICA and went on parish outings to Knock, getting the bus organised by The Crawleys from Gyles Quay.

"The bus would leave at 6pm for the night vigil and we’d be back home at 9am the next day so it never impacted on anything.”

Her one trip overseas was to Boston, to visit her daughter Mary who works there as a nurse.

Her door was always open to visitors, be they relatives or neighbours and she still enjoys nothing more than a chat, so Sunday’s birthday party was a real treat for her as scores of people turned up to wish her all the best on reaching her 100th birthday.

She loves to keep up with what her ten grandchildren, Claire and Frank, Sean, Karen, Aine Micheal, and Thelma, Peter, David and Louise, are doing and is an adoring great-grandmother to Benand Sam, Oisin and Ava, and Molly.

Kathleen was delighted to received cards and gifts on her birthday as well, of course, as a letter and cheque from President Michael D Higgins.