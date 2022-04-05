Irish Water working to restore water to parts of Drogheda

Irish Water is working with Louth County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers following a burst water main in the Drogheda area.

Customers in parts of North Drogheda, Ballsgrove, Rathmullen, Clogherhead and Termonfeckin have been without water since this morning, following a burst water main.

“Whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, the burst is impacting the water supply to homes and businesses north of Drogheda town and surrounding areas,” said a spokesperson.

“Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are underway and are expected to continue throughout the afternoon. To reduce the impact on customers, crews will reconfigure the network in order to maintain supply to as many areas as possible, however, some customers located on higher ground and extremities of the network will experience low pressure and outages until works are completed and water refills the network. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage”.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the burst, traffic management is in place and clearly signposted.

“The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers,” added Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water. “We understand the inconvenience bursts can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Supply and Service Updates section of our website.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.