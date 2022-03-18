Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.4°C Dublin

In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day returns to Cooley in style

Zara Steeples. Expand
Colm Hanlon chats with the Garda at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Come Prepared.......What a time for a puncture, at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
All smiles at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Kate Finnegan, Charlie Coogan and Annie Finnegan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Broadway is brought to Bush at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Leprechaun Hotline.....Aaron Cumiskey at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
A Triumph 2000 takes its place at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
SeÃ¡n Malone with his Grandson Oliver McShane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
James Hoey with John Daly and his 1925 Ford Model T at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Members of Cooley Kickhams ladies join at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Running Repairs....Chris Napier at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Ben, Mary Rose, Noel and Roseanne Flynn at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Michael Rice and Larry White at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Ellen McShane, Aoife Carragher and Kate McSHane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Welcome.....Heather Christmas is welcomed to the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Pat and Barney Long with their 1979 and 1984 Honda 50's at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Alo McGrath keeps the parade moving at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Pat McAvinney, John Murnaghan and Seamus Rice at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Tadhg Connor at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Vivienne McElwain in an MG at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Members of Glenmore AC at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Hannah Grills and Aoibheann Daly at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Carlingford Knights rugby team members at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Grace Marmion at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Little Lily McDonald shows her colours at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Good Call.....The O'Connor brough their picnic for the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Included are Ronan, Aisling, Ailbhe, Ryan and Domhnall. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Gavin Gormley on his 1992 Harley Davidson Heritage Soft Tail at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Padraig Keane drives his 1972 Citroen DS at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Back Seat Driver.....RÃ­an McShane take the back seat at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Seamus Rice on his Nuffield tractor at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Aoife Carragher and Kate McShane hitch a lift at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
New participants arrive as the parade starts at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Zara Steeples.

Zara Steeples.

Colm Hanlon chats with the Garda at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Colm Hanlon chats with the Garda at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Come Prepared.......What a time for a puncture, at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Come Prepared.......What a time for a puncture, at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

All smiles at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

All smiles at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Kate Finnegan, Charlie Coogan and Annie Finnegan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Kate Finnegan, Charlie Coogan and Annie Finnegan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Broadway is brought to Bush at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Broadway is brought to Bush at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Leprechaun Hotline.....Aaron Cumiskey at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Leprechaun Hotline.....Aaron Cumiskey at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

A Triumph 2000 takes its place at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

A Triumph 2000 takes its place at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

SeÃ¡n Malone with his Grandson Oliver McShane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

SeÃ¡n Malone with his Grandson Oliver McShane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

James Hoey with John Daly and his 1925 Ford Model T at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

James Hoey with John Daly and his 1925 Ford Model T at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Members of Cooley Kickhams ladies join at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Members of Cooley Kickhams ladies join at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Running Repairs....Chris Napier at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Running Repairs....Chris Napier at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ben, Mary Rose, Noel and Roseanne Flynn at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ben, Mary Rose, Noel and Roseanne Flynn at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Michael Rice and Larry White at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Michael Rice and Larry White at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ellen McShane, Aoife Carragher and Kate McSHane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ellen McShane, Aoife Carragher and Kate McSHane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Welcome.....Heather Christmas is welcomed to the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Welcome.....Heather Christmas is welcomed to the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Pat and Barney Long with their 1979 and 1984 Honda 50's at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Pat and Barney Long with their 1979 and 1984 Honda 50's at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Alo McGrath keeps the parade moving at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Alo McGrath keeps the parade moving at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Pat McAvinney, John Murnaghan and Seamus Rice at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Pat McAvinney, John Murnaghan and Seamus Rice at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Tadhg Connor at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Tadhg Connor at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Vivienne McElwain in an MG at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Vivienne McElwain in an MG at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Members of Glenmore AC at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Members of Glenmore AC at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Hannah Grills and Aoibheann Daly at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Hannah Grills and Aoibheann Daly at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Carlingford Knights rugby team members at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Carlingford Knights rugby team members at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Grace Marmion at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Grace Marmion at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Little Lily McDonald shows her colours at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Little Lily McDonald shows her colours at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Good Call.....The O'Connor brough their picnic for the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Included are Ronan, Aisling, Ailbhe, Ryan and Domhnall. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Good Call.....The O'Connor brough their picnic for the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Included are Ronan, Aisling, Ailbhe, Ryan and Domhnall. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Gavin Gormley on his 1992 Harley Davidson Heritage Soft Tail at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Gavin Gormley on his 1992 Harley Davidson Heritage Soft Tail at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Padraig Keane drives his 1972 Citroen DS at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Padraig Keane drives his 1972 Citroen DS at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Back Seat Driver.....RÃ­an McShane take the back seat at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Back Seat Driver.....RÃ­an McShane take the back seat at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Seamus Rice on his Nuffield tractor at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Seamus Rice on his Nuffield tractor at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Aoife Carragher and Kate McShane hitch a lift at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Aoife Carragher and Kate McShane hitch a lift at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

New participants arrive as the parade starts at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

New participants arrive as the parade starts at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

/

Zara Steeples.

argus

Mary Fogarty

There was joy in Cooley as the parade once again saw streets thronged.

Grace Marmion at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Grace Marmion at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Grace Marmion at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Grace Marmion at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Back Seat Driver.....RÃ­an McShane take the back seat at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Back Seat Driver.....RÃ­an McShane take the back seat at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Back Seat Driver.....RÃ­an McShane take the back seat at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Back Seat Driver.....RÃ­an McShane take the back seat at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Aoife Carragher and Kate McShane hitch a lift at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Aoife Carragher and Kate McShane hitch a lift at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Aoife Carragher and Kate McShane hitch a lift at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Aoife Carragher and Kate McShane hitch a lift at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ellen McShane, Aoife Carragher and Kate McSHane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Ellen McShane, Aoife Carragher and Kate McSHane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ellen McShane, Aoife Carragher and Kate McSHane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ellen McShane, Aoife Carragher and Kate McSHane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Tadhg Connor at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Tadhg Connor at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Tadhg Connor at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Tadhg Connor at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Leprechaun Hotline.....Aaron Cumiskey at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Leprechaun Hotline.....Aaron Cumiskey at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Leprechaun Hotline.....Aaron Cumiskey at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Leprechaun Hotline.....Aaron Cumiskey at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

SeÃ¡n Malone with his Grandson Oliver McShane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

SeÃ¡n Malone with his Grandson Oliver McShane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

SeÃ¡n Malone with his Grandson Oliver McShane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

SeÃ¡n Malone with his Grandson Oliver McShane at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Kate Finnegan, Charlie Coogan and Annie Finnegan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Kate Finnegan, Charlie Coogan and Annie Finnegan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Kate Finnegan, Charlie Coogan and Annie Finnegan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Kate Finnegan, Charlie Coogan and Annie Finnegan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Broadway is brought to Bush at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Broadway is brought to Bush at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Broadway is brought to Bush at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Broadway is brought to Bush at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Come Prepared.......What a time for a puncture, at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Come Prepared.......What a time for a puncture, at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Come Prepared.......What a time for a puncture, at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Come Prepared.......What a time for a puncture, at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Poppy and Jade Mulligan at the Cooley St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Privacy