In pictures: Dundalk St Patrick’s Day parade 2023

Kate O'Connor and Amy Broadhurst, Joint Grand Marshalls at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Dance Kids show off their moves at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
From the Top Theatre School at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Na Piarsaigh GFC at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Flags galore from Quay Celtic players at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
No Petrol, No Diesel.....Ollan Herr at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Cmdt. Mark O'Siullivan Deputy Commanding Officer 27th Batt., Aiken Barracks with Eugene and Rachel mambers of Pte Seán Rooney's family at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Little 'Harley' takes the easy way around at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Rain, What Rain!!!! The Clan na Gaels at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
The St. Brigid's Pipe band at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Members of the Louth Ladies team at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
A splash of colour from members of the Olympia Gymnastics Club at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Teagan Farrell, Moya O'Neill and Holly Murray members of Dance Kids at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Castletown Belles at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
The Masked Singer eh Diver.....Dundalk Sub Aqua at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
The Louith Senior Ladies team at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Ellie McCartney, Siobhan Ngantakyi, Anna Nixon and Muireann Callan at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Aibhe McCann, Ruadh Corley, Isobel Sewwney and Ellie McManus members of the McGee School of Irish Dance at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Moya O'Neill, Dance Kids at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Members of the 27th Battalion at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Happy 'Me' Day....Alvaro Lucchesi as St. Patrick at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Members of the Redeemer Athletic Club at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Thank You Ireland....Members of the Ukrainians in Ireland group at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Quay Celtic girls team members at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Ella May, a member of the Irish Girl Guides at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Members of the Knockbridge Hurling Club at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Una Curley with other members of the Art as Exchange group at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Members of the Sean O'Mahonys GFC at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Young Dundalk Gaels players brave the bad weather at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Louth Rose, Emma Barry at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Gda. Eve McCrystal on duty at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Cailin McKevitt, Cara McKeever and Carragh McKevitt, Clan na Gaels at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Michael Dawe drives the Merryweather at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Little Iseult Daly at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

The inclement weather didn’t deter hundreds of parade-goers from descending on Dundalk for the town’s first St Patrick’s Day parade since 2019.

With world champions boxer, Amy Broadhurst, and international athlete, Kate O’Connor, leading the way as joint grand marshals, sports clubs, dance troupes, local companies and the county’s various first responders made it a wonderful afternoon of sound and colour.

Click on the image above to flick through a gallery of pictures from Argus photographer, Ken Finegan.

