In pictures: Dundalk St Patrick’s Day parade 2023

The inclement weather didn’t deter hundreds of parade-goers from descending on Dundalk for the town’s first St Patrick’s Day parade since 2019.
With world champions boxer, Amy Broadhurst, and international athlete, Kate O’Connor, leading the way as joint grand marshals, sports clubs, dance troupes, local companies and the county’s various first responders made it a wonderful afternoon of sound and colour.
