Imelda Munster pushes for urgency in reforming Dental Treatment Services Scheme

“I can only surmise that the government is content to deprive people of dental care," says Deputy Munster.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth and East Meath Imelda Munster has criticised the government’s lack of urgency in reforming the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS).

The DTSS provides medical card holders access to dental treatments, a scheme she says has been in crisis for over a year and a half.

Figures reveal that 311 dentists have left the scheme since 2020, while approximately 1000 dentists have left the scheme since 2017.

Throughout this duration, 49 dentists have left the scheme in Louth and Meath in that time, with medical card holders finding it next to impossible to access dental services in Drogheda and other areas in Louth and East Meath.

Deputy Munster said, “This has been going on for over a year and a half now. Whilst there is engagement between the Department of Health and dentists to get the scheme back up and running the length of time it’s taking shows that this government is not prioritising this issue.

“I also acknowledge that the Minister for Health has allocated additional emergency funds to the scheme, but the fact of the matter is that the entire scheme has collapsed and a complete overhaul of contracts is needed to ensure that people can access dental treatment.

“Leaving medical card holders without access to dental treatment is cruel. People with existing illnesses need regular check ups, others are living in pain, or their dental condition is worsening due to the lack of dental care.

“How long does it take for the government to reform the scheme? It’s unacceptable that it was ever allowed to collapse, but the delay in getting it back up and running is shocking.

“I can only surmise that the government is content to deprive people of dental care. That’s the message they’re sending out.

“On top of the failure with the DTSS scheme, in March there were 100,000 children awaiting dental check-ups in schools. 5000 of these children are in Louth and 6000 are in Meath.

“I have written to Minister Donnelly again asking why he is not addressing this issue urgently, and asking him to ensure that his department prioritises it. It’s gone on for too long now.”