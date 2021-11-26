HSE open weekend online self referral COVID-19 testing site in Drogheda

In light of Drogheda having the hightest incidence of COVID-19 case numbers in the country at present, the HSE is opening a free ‘online self-referral’ COVID-19 testing site at the HSE Premises, Donore Industrial Park, Donore Road, Drogheda which will operate for two days this Saturday and Sunday inclusive, from 10am to 6pm via online self-referral only.

People can book an appointment online up to the end of the next day for a free COVID-19 test at the pop-up test centre in Drogheda.

The online booking facility for the pop-up COVID-19 test centre in Drogheda helps to manage the numbers of people attending for a test at any time and minimises the length of time people may have to wait for their test. People can book a free COVID-19 test on the HSE online self-referral portal: https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/

The temporary pop-up COVID-19 test centre is an operation led by HSE Public Health Department North East, Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation and the National Ambulance Service to identify cases of COVID-19 and reduce further transmission in the community.

The free ‘online self-referral’ COVID-19 test centre in Drogheda is open to members of the public of any age. You will need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number in order to provide test results.

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East said: “COVID-19 is very much amongst us, and the recent spike in case numbers in Drogheda and Louth must act as a warning. It is important that as a community we work together to help bring the rate of transmission down.

“Drogheda has the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the country, with a rate of infection almost double that of the national average. In Drogheda Urban Local Electoral Area, 1 person in every 40 people has tested positive in the past two weeks. This represents significant force of the infection in our communities. This is a time we all need to pull together again.

“Surrounding local electoral areas also have a high incidence rates of the virus. Increased community testing is vital to help identify those who are infected and infectious, but unaware that they might be spreading the virus. This will help us break chains of transmission.”

“It is important for people with any symptoms of COVID-19, please isolate and seek a free PCR test. We are appealing to the public avail of the online self-referral pop-up test centre in Drogheda and adhere to public health guidelines, in particular to maintain social distancing, mask wearing, practicing hand hygiene and attention to maintain good ventilation.”

Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer at Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation is urging people in Drogheda and the wider area to avail of this testing opportunity: "We’re very aware of the high number of cases in Drogheda and the surrounding area and I would appeal to people in Drogheda and the surrounding region to avail of the pop-up test centre in the town this weekend. The most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 is to self-isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test, not an antigen test, and continue to self-isolate as you await your appointment and results. Working together, we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities from this virus. In addition, we must continue to stick to the basic public guidelines as practising hand hygiene, mask wearing, social distancing, as well taking a test if you display symptoms and of course, getting a vaccine if you haven’t had one yet. “

The HSE is advising people to make the necessary changes to help drive down the rate of transmission of the disease:

• Testing: If you have symptoms of Covid-19 you should isolate and book a PCR test online or contact your GP. You should NOT take an antigen test/ Antigen tests should be used only by those without symptoms as one of many measures to mitigate against Covid-19

• Masks: You should wear a mask whenever you are in crowded outdoor or indoor environments, including in shops, on public transport, in cinemas and theatres. It is very important that face masks are worn properly; covering the area from nose to chin

• Ventilation: open windows regularly to keep the air moving and blow the virus away

• Social Distancing: If indoors, keep your distance and avoid poorly ventilated spaces

• Contacts: Reduce or restrict your contacts