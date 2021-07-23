HSE open free walk-in COVID-19 testing site in Drogheda

The HSE have opened a free ‘walk-in and online self-referral’ COVID-19 testing site at Marley’s Lane Carpark, Marley’s Lane, Rathmullan, Drogheda, Co. Louth, A92 T274 which will operate for 2 days in response to a significant rise in cases in Louth. Today and tomorrow (Saturday), people will have the option to book an appointment online up to the end of the next day for a free COVID-19 test, or attend the pop-up test centre in Drogheda without an appointment and wait for a COVID-19 test. The addition of the online booking facility for the pop-up COVID-19 test centre in Drogheda will help make testing more available. It helps manage the numbers of people attending for a test at any time and minimises the length of time people may have to wait for their test. People can book a free COVID-19 test on the HSE online self-referral portal: https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/