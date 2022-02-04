Harbours and piers to benefit from €35million funding

The recent announcement of €35million funding for the rejuvenation of harbours and piers has been described as “great news” by Cllr Antoin Watters at the monthly meeting of the Municipal District of Dundalk.

The funding will be drawn down from Ireland's €1billlon share of the EU’s Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund. The money is to be spent on local authority owned piers and harbours.

"It’s great news as there are piers like Gyles Quay and Carlingford in need of emergency repairs,” he said.

He wondered how the project was going to be overseen, saying there was no area more affected by Brexit than north Louth and areas along the Border.

Senior Executive Engineer Mr Martin McCreesh told him that the Council would be making a submission to the funding for harbours and piers.