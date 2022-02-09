Greens slam local inaction as town centre policy is launched

It's hoped derelict properties in the town centre can be revitallised with the new policy.

A major new Government policy aims to tackle vacancy and combat dereliction in town centres across County Louth.

It is hoped the launch of the Town Centre First policy can breathe new life into plans for the regeneration of Drogheda.

Town Centre First contains 33 unique actions which is hoped to give our towns the tools and resources they need to become more viable and attractive places in which to live, work, visit and run a business.

For the first time, designated towns will gain their own dedicated Town Regeneration Officers, who will be crucial to driving future development.

The policy also contains a range of actions designed to achieve key objectives such as social and economic revival in towns, the provision of housing, as well as addressing challenges like vacancy and derelict buildings.

Green Party Representative for Drogheda Rural Anthony Murphy has welcomed the policy, but slammed local councillors for inaction.

“The Town Centre First policy and framework which is a key Green party win in the PFG, gives the people of Drogheda a way to kick start the regeneration of our town. This is very much a bottom-up approach whereby local groups will be empowered to make the changes we all know are needed,” said Mr Murphy. “I grew up in the town and to see it in its current state is a real indictment on the local politicians, who have not been able to represent the towns interests effectively. We need new energy and vision for the town, this announcement today puts the local community groups in control of our towns future.”

Among the specific actions contained in Town Centre First include:

Support for towns in producing their own Town Centre First Plans, produced by a local Town Team drawn from local community and business representatives. These will identify challenges, actions and integrated responses across a number of themes (business/commercial; community/cultural; housing; built environment; heritage)

Implementation of plans will be supported by a targeted investment programme across Government, including through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF), Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and dedicated funding streams to tackle vacancy and dereliction in particular.

·A network of Town Regeneration Officers and a National Town Centre First Office.

