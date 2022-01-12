Go-ahead for 20 housing units on Avenue Road

A new housing development at Avenue Road, Dundalk, has been given the go-ahead by Louth County Council.

McParland Bros. Builders successfully applied for permission for 20 residential units comprising of (i) 3 duplex apartment blocks (Block A, B and C) each comprising of 2 two-bed apartments at ground floor level, 1 three-bed apartment at first floor and second floor level and 1 four-bed apartment at first and second level; (ii) 2 terraced blocks (Block D and E) each comprising of 4 two-storey three-bed dwelling houses.

The development shall include vehicular and pedestrian access to the site through Medebawn, and all associated site development works.

Demitrius Matsveyeu has been granted retention of the conversion of an existing attic space to living accommodation, 3 velux windows and associated site development works; and permission for a single storey rear extension to an existing dwelling house, a prefabricated external garden sauna room and associated site development works, at 20 Ard Na Carraig, Lis Na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk.