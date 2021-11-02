Gers Ladies continue setting high standards

The ladies continue to set the standards for the Geraldines, and they are getting higher each year.

They now have completed a three in-a-row after winning again the senior championship, beating Saint Fechins in the final.

It takes a very talented and special team to achieve such a feat in any sport and to say they are overshadowing the men who currently are lagging behind is an understatement.

But even in their good days the men have never accomplished such success despite having a big head start on the ladies who are relative novices competing in the GAA, formed relatively so recently.

The ladies who brought the title back again to McGeough Park were: Grainne Boyle, Nina Slowey, Eilis Hand, Hollie Lambe-Sally, Gemma McCrave, Aine Lynch, Ciara O’Connor, Sandra Neary, Rebecca Carr, Zoe McGahon, Emma Gartlan, Aislinn Connor, Meabh Fee, Abbi O’Connor, Kellie O’Donoghue, Victoria Fee, Fionnuala Cafferty.

Jackpot €9,000

The jackpot has climbed to €9,000 in the Geraldines lottery, with no winner/s this week. The numbers drawn were 18, 21, 22 and 27.

Three players shared the match three prize of €200. They were Matthew Corcoran, Colm Mackin and Laura Matthews.