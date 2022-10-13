Louth

Gardai seek assistance in tracing Louth teen missing since Tuesday

Cillian Earls has been missing since Tuesday 11th October. Expand

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Cillian Earls who has been missing from the Ballymackenny Road area of Drogheda, County Louth, since the evening of Tuesday, 11th October, 2022.

Cillian is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Cillian was wearing a maroon school uniform.

Anyone with information on Cillian's whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

