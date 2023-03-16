Garda needed tetanus shot after being bitten on arm by woman (59) in Drogheda hotel

A Drogheda-based garda has revealed that being bitten by a woman has had an impact on her.

The officer said that as the assault occurred while she was alone with the perpetrator it has affected her in one-on-one situations with people.

The defendant, Aileen Doyle (59), Cypress Gardens, Bay Estate, Dundalk, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, being intoxicated in public, using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words, and failing to provide a garda with her name and address at The D Hotel, Drogheda, on 3 March 2022.

It was stated on her behalf that she had been ‘sliding downhill’ since the break-up of her marriage.

Sgt Amy O’Sullivan testified that at 4pm on 3 March gardaí were called to The D Hotel. She met the bar manager there.

Ms Doyle was wandering around in a ‘distressed state’. She was intoxicated and became aggressive with other people in the bar. She was cursing and attempting to fight with them.

Sgt O’Sullivan continued she summoned assistance. A colleague was left holding the woman in the bar.

Ms Doyle bit this officer on the forearm, breaking the skin.

The victim said that she was by herself with the accused who was ‘highly intoxicated and aggressive’.

What occurred has had an impact on her in one-on-one situations with people.

She had to get a tetanus shot.

The defendant had previous convictions for public order and drink driving.

Solicitor Frank McDonnell said his client, who was on disability benefit, wanted to apologise. She had little or no memory of what happened.

Ms Doyle was a separated mother and had begun drinking to excess though nothing to this extent. This type of behaviour was totally alien to her. It was a wake-up call.

She had since gone into residential care. Her house was going to be repossessed by the bank, but she hoped to raise €2,000 compensation.

Judge McKiernan remarked that this was very traumatic for the garda and that the defendant had previous convictions for similar public order.

For the assault a four-month sentence was imposed, suspended for 12 months. The other charges were taken into consideration.