Further delay until end of 2023 for greenway due to eco study

It was hoped the new path and cycleway at Rathmullen Road would be completed in 2022, but is now further delayed until the end of 2023.

There is more bad news for people waiting for the new path and cycleway linking the Rathmullen Road to the Boyne Greenway.

In a recent reply to a query from Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd, an Bord Pleanala explained that further information is needed before it can proceed, including a detailed survey on what impact it would have on local wildlife and the environment.

This would further delay the commencement of the path and lane towards the end of 2023.

"This department recommends that in order for a full assessment of the ecological impacts of the development of the proposed Rathmullen Road shared cycleway on local biodiversity,” stated the An Bord Pleanala report.

“The (assessment) should include botanical, breeding bird and bat surveys, as well as measures to mitigate any impacts on local biodiversity, such as re-routing, or the replacement of a hedgerow or native trees and plants.”

A spokeswoman for Meath County Council confirms they have begun the procurement process to engage consultants to carry the additional ecological impact assessment which will incorporate a studies on botanical, bat and breeding birds.

The reports will be submitted to An Bord Pleanala by the requested date of September 25th 2023.

This much-needed piece of local infrastructure was approved for €145,000 of funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme to assist with the costs in March 2021.

The proposed project will see the construction of a new segregated path and cycleway with associated lighting linking the Rathmullen Road to the Boyne Greenway.

The requirement for the Natura Impact Statement was requested in May 2022, and a delay was expected, but at the time the council stated that they were confident that most or all of the project will be finished in the 2022 calendar year subject to An Bord Pleanala approval.

“I’m acutely aware that this area has seen very significant population growth and development over recent years and the creation of a safe walk and cycleway is vital to allow local residents and visitors to safely access the greenway,” commented Deputy O’Dowd.