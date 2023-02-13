Funding and supports seminar promises to be a highlight of Louth Enterprise Week

Geraldine Johnston, host of “Roadmap to Funding and Supports” at Local Enterprise Week, invites business owners across Louth to register for this free lunch event on Monday, 6th March. For details, visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Louth Photo: Pause Time Photography

“Being in business can be challenging, but you’re never on your own. Local Enterprise Office Louth has a wide range of funding and support options available to help businesses to start-up and scale. And at Local Enterprise Week this year, we are showcasing all of those supports and encouraging local businesses to come and apply” so says Geraldine Johnston.

On Monday, 6th March, Geraldine will host “Roadmap for Funding and Supports for your Business”. This free event takes place from 12.00-2.30pm at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk and is the first event of Local Enterprise Week 2023.

“I’m thrilled to host this event on behalf of Local Enterprise Office Louth. I’m excited to present four amazing local companies who’ve worked hand-in-hand with their Local Enterprise Office to really drive their business forward. We’ll be talking to Caoimhe Carroll of Ogam Aromatherapy. We’ll discover how LEO supports helped her grow to now supply over 300 pharmacies nationwide and expand into international markets. While Sarah McKenna of Bridge Street Studios will talk about how LEO support helped her scale her ceramics business and drive sustainability.”

“We will meet Conor Grimes of Spoonful Botanicals, whose product of herbs, spices and fermented fruit is adored by people of all ages. Conor and his team needed support to scale their production facilities to meet extraordinary market demand and take advantage of export opportunities. And we’ll feature Graham O’Rourke of Aphix Software, talking about their extraordinary expansion across four continents with their market leading B2B e-commerce software, and the supports that helped them get there.”

“This event is about real-life stories and examples of where funding streams like feasibility grants, priming grants, and business expansion grants have helped businesses. But will also showcase the supports around management development, mentoring, financial capability, e-commerce, sustainability, and exporting that have been instrumental in growing these businesses.” Geraldine continues.

“The supports are there for you and your business. We want you to know what’s available for you and we want you to come and talk to your Local Enterprise Office. We also want to invite accountants, solicitors, mentors, and anybody who provides advice to people in business to attend. It will help you to understand the range of options available and to sign post those to clients.”

Taking place on Monday, 6th March at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk, it is free of charge and includes lunch and opportunities for networking. To book, visit localenterprise.ie/louth