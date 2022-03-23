Four voices celebration at this weekend’s classical performance

Drogheda Classical Music continues with live and in-person concerts this weekend and celebrating great music and artists, the season shines a light on core works within the chamber music repertoire.

This Friday March 25th at 7:30pm, Musici Ireland presents a concert of works for four voices and four hands featuring pianists Lance Coburn and Soo Jung Ann, Rachel Croash soprano,

Sharon Carty mezzo soprano, Gavan Ring tenor and Rory Musgrave baritone. Performing familiar works by Schubert including his F minor piano duet, a selection of humorous songs by Liza Lehmann the concert ends with Brahms’ love song waltz for all six musicians.

Soprano Rachel Croash is an alumna of the Irish National Opera Studio and was a finalist in the 9th Festspiele Immling International Singing Competition.

Irish mezzo-soprano Sharon Carty has firmly established a reputation as a respected interpreter of both early and contemporary works, alongside maintaining a busy schedule in mainstream opera and concert repertoire.

A native of Kerry and an alumnus of the National Opera Studio in London, Gavan Ring is the first opera singer and the youngest graduate to complete doctoral studies at the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

Rory Musgrave recently made his international operatic debut singing the role of Young Kelvin in the Asian premier of Solaris by Dai Fugikura (Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, Japan). He is a founding member of Irish Opera Artists, a vocal ensemble that performs extensively in concerts and recitals.

Lance Coburn is a charismatic performer with an exceptional facility. He has performed with most of the major Australian orchestras including the Sydney Symphony and many international symphony orchestras including the RTÉ NSO and WDR Rundfunkkorchester Köln.

South Korean pianist Soo-Jung Ann established her career as a major pianist by winning numerous prizes at reputable International Piano Competitions. A multi award-winning pianist based in Europe, she has since been a leading force of 21st century classical music

internationally, performing widely across Europe with major orchestras .

All concerts take place in St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Drogheda and will follow and adhere to Government guidelines on Covid-19. Tickets are €20 and can be booked through Droichead Arts Centre on 041 9833946 or www.droichead.com with further information available from www.droghedaclassicalmusic.com.

The Series is funded by the Arts Council and Louth County Council .