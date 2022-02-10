Four legs good, two wheels better for latest East Meath beach races

Some of the riders duke it out on Bettystown beach on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Dave Stanley.

While Laytown beach has played host to decades of races of the four-legged variety, for the first time the East Meath strands were the venue of races of the two-wheeled kind!

Starsky Cycling Club has launched cycle beach racing – known as ‘strandracing’ – and the first event took place on Bettystown Beach in Co Meath on Sunday February 6th.

Drawing the crowds as well as local photographers, the new beach races may look like a novelty event, but by all accounts are a tough challenge, as the main race is 50km in length, all of it on the beech. There is also a second event of 20km.

The sport has been a feature of the Continental European and British scenes for years and over 1,000 riders take part in some of the winter events; usually on mountain bikes but also using cyclocross bikes and hybrids.

The new events planned for Ireland next month are likely to prove very popular. They are believed to be the first races of their kind in Ireland run wholly on a beach course, though some cyclocross events have taken in beaches as part of their courses.

The longer 50km race in Bettystown next month will be for any rider with a Cycling Ireland membership and the 20km race is for those riders who want to challenge themselves by taking out a one-day Cycling Ireland licence.

A Cycling Ireland commissaire will be on duty for the main event, meaning it will be a genuine competitive outing. It will be five laps of a 10km circuit up and down the beach. The 20km race is two laps of the same circuit.

The new form of off-road racing is for racers, sportive and leisure riders, and many pro riders compete in the events around the world. Some countries also hold Beach Racing National Championships each year, with the MTB Beachrace European Championships held just last month in Dunkirk, France.

While the riders at the front of both races will compete to win, and there will be specially-commissioned beach-themed trophies for the winners and those who place, everyone who finishes either race will receive a finisher’s medal.

Thanks to Stickybottle.com for additional reporting, and Dave Stanley for the photographs of riders on Bettystown beach.