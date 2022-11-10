Former Dundalk orphanage to be transformed into 27 apartments

The green light has been given for a four-storey, 27-unit apartment block in Seatown Place/Castle Street, Dundalk, on the site of a former orphanage and industrial school.

Laurence Tuite has been granted permission by Louth County Council for the conservation, extension and change of use of the former St. Joseph's Female Orphanage & Industrial School and St. Malachy's Convent, both protected structures, to residential use in an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).

The development will consist of the complete restoration and refurbishment of the two protected structures to the front of the site; the demolition of the existing gymnasium, classroom, laundry and workshop building to the rear of the property at Castle Street, including all associated lean to and flat roofed annexes, a covered link to the industrial school, a single storey twentieth century laundry annex and fire escape, along with the adjoining grotto and twentieth century greenhouse and the cataloguing, removal and appropriate historical archival of all redundant laundry equipment.

The construction of a new 4 storey apartment building with a recessed fifth floor to the rear of the site facing onto Castle Street; comprising 1 one-bed studio apartment, 9 one-bedroom apartments, 15 two-bedroom apartments and 2 three-bedroom units or 27 units in total, along with all associated terraces, balconies, lifts, rooflights, solar panels, refuse stores, drainage and site works.

Also, the landscaping of the existing yard to the rear of the building, hard standing and garden to accommodate 19 car parking and 58 bicycle spaces using the existing vehicular access onto Castle Street along with the restoration of the pedestrian access and the provision of new steel and glass vehicular gates, all ancillary development, site services, drainage and landscaping works.

The completed development will provide for 58 apartments in both blocks, 31 apartments in the front block, 27 apartments in the rear

Block, comprising, 4 one-bed studio apartments, 25 one-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom units and 3 three-bedroom units.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been prepared in respect of the proposed development.

Significant further information received on 12 October 2022.