First tenants get keys to Halliday Mills apartments

Elaine McCann shows off the keys to her new home at Hallidays Mills Photo: Conor Healy, Picture it Photography

Leanne Crosby is one of the first tenants to receive the keys for her new home at Hallidays Mills Photo: Conor Healy, Picture it Photography

The first tenants who will be moving into Halliday Mills in Quay street received the keys of their new homes on Tuesday.

The block of 83 apartments has been completely refurbished and upgraded by Co-Operative Housing Ireland and close to 40 individuals have been given their keys.

The new residents will become Members of Co-operative Housing Ireland, an Approved Housing Body (AHB) which worked closely with Louth County Council to deliver the project.

Among those who had received the keys to their new homes was Elaine McCann, “I’m looking forward to getting space for me and my daughter. It’ll be great to get our own space to do our own thing,” she said.

Likewise Leanne Crosby was delighted to have a place to call her own.

“I’m looking forward to having my own freedom and getting my own independence,” she said, adding that she was “very happy” when she learned that she had been allocated one of the apartments.

She had been living at home with her parents, brother and sister. “It’s time I can basically start my life.”

The Halliday Mills apartment complex has been totally refurbished with insulation, new windows and doors, and air-to-water heat pumps, making it totally unrecognisable from the ill-fated Ard Dealgan development which had lain empty for over a decade.

The building was completely gutted by McGrath Group before installing new windows and doors, external and internal insulation, kitchens and bathrooms, air to water heat pumps and a mechanical ventilation system, fire system upgrade, new lifts, as well as a new CCTV and alarm systems.

Around €21millionwas spent on bringing the complex up the high standard of an A-rated property which can sustain itself into the future.

CHI is an Approved Housing Body (AHB) and works closely with various stakeholders in the housing sector, including Local Authorities, Government, aspiring homeowners, tenants and developers, to provide high quality social-rented and home ownership co-operative homes across the country.

While this is the co-operative's first venture in Louth, it has a track-record of providing nearly 6,500 homes through home-ownership, shared ownership and social rented- co-operatives. It is also looking at providing housing in Drogheda and Ardee through the Boyne Co-operative Society.