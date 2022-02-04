Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 5°C Dublin

Fences and ornaments in breach of rules at Dowdallshill cemetery

St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdallshill. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Close

St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdallshill. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdallshill. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdallshill. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

argus

Margaret Roddy

Regulations for the lawn section of Dowdallshill graveyard are being breached by people erecting fences and seats at graves, Cllr Maeve Yore stated at this month’s meeting of the Municipal District of Dundalk.

Is it correct say that there should be no fences or ornaments on graves in the lawn section of the graveyard?” she asked. She said she had received complaints about people erecting fences and seats at graves in this area.

"Could we send letters reminding people that they can’t have things on the graves?”

She noted that the area was going to be re-seeded and there has to be one rule for all. 

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy