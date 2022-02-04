Fences and ornaments in breach of rules at Dowdallshill cemetery

Regulations for the lawn section of Dowdallshill graveyard are being breached by people erecting fences and seats at graves, Cllr Maeve Yore stated at this month’s meeting of the Municipal District of Dundalk.

“Is it correct say that there should be no fences or ornaments on graves in the lawn section of the graveyard?” she asked. She said she had received complaints about people erecting fences and seats at graves in this area.

"Could we send letters reminding people that they can’t have things on the graves?”

She noted that the area was going to be re-seeded and there has to be one rule for all.