Eight books ‘by kids for kids’ from talented Tullyallen brothers

There aren’t many authors who can claim to have eight top selling books to their name, but that’s exactly what Tullyallen brothers Jake (11) and Finn (15) Ronan have under their joint belts.

Written by kids for kids, this remarkable feat has seen the lads trot out five books in their Silver Hotrod series from 2017 to the present day, and both writers are now turning to different subject matters to tantalise their many fans.

“We have different opinions on when we came up with the idea for the books, but I think we were about 5 and 9 at the time,” says Finn with a cheeky smile. “After a year we published the first one, and the minute that was out, we immediately went on to writing the second one, which actually only took about two months.”

Suitable for children of any age, the books are beautifully illustrated by Claudio Icuzaan and feature the frolics of the boys’ Silver Hotrod car.

"The characters go on these little adventures and Hotrod makes friends and learn life lessons,” explains Finn. “Somehow coincidentally, every single book has the exact amount of cars on the cover as the number it is; one has one book on the front, two is two and so on. That was a coincidence but three books in, we decided to keep going!”

Their proud dad Ray is an Aer Lingus pilot and the family moved to Tullyallen from Lusk, where the boys still attend the Educate Together school there.

"When they published the first book, they were so excited by it, they wanted to keep going

to do a whole series together,” says Ray. “I had to figure out an easy way of putting together the book because they wanted to do more, so I came up with a publishing process. which is easy for kids to do , just some really just simple steps, and that means now they have five books in the series, all available on Amazon.”

Jake is still in primary school and Finn is studying for the Junior Cert, but they have both learned a great deal from the writing and publishing process.

"They pretty much have their own little business going from it; they hire illustrators, editors, and they figure out how much money they have and how much the cost of the illustrations will be,” explains Ray. “Then they sell them at various book markets around the country, so it's been great a great learning experience for them.

"Not only have they learned how to publish, and how to run a business but it's really helped them with their confidence levels, because they're not just content consumers anymore. They're actually content creators. And that really just transformed their outlook on their abilities.”

Even though the Silver Hotrod series has been very successful, both authors are moving on to different topics; as they grow up, the subject matter is growing with them.

“My next book will be a sort of paranormal puzzle, where you have to go ahead and solve all of these different crimes, and then try and determine paranormal activity and also discover a story and so on,” explains Finn. "But because I’m doing the Junior Cert, I haven’t been able to write much lately!”

Younger brother Jake doesn’t have such worries, and is currently planning seven books; yes, you read that correctly, seven books!

“I’ve written the first two and what happens then is the reader decides the ending so the first book turns into two, and those two turn into four,” explains Jake. “They won’t take me long to write, as I have written, published and illustrated a short story in two hours, and then did another one in an hour and a half!”

Whilst most teens will do anything else but read an actual book, generally shunning pages for screens, why do the brothers still want to publish books.

“We like making stories; I like to create different worlds and tell the story, that’s basically it,” says Finn.”Funnily enough, I’m not a huge fan of English in school, and I’m not sure I would like to be a writer, but rather keep it as a hobby, unless it gets really big!”

Ray has also a large body of work, having penned thrillers and non-fiction books, six of which have been published.

"I'm working with a New York agent, I have a really good agent in the States and we're working on a cross between Jack Reacher and an airline pilot so that could be interesting,” he laughs. “But I love to help other kids write books, and we're finding a lot we've helped are big into comics or games these days.

“I would love to start working in schools, to share my methods, and hopefully we can start in the local national school here n Tullyallen, and also online in New Jersey.”

Watch out for the boys’ books at markets across the country, as well as online on and Ray’s course is also available online on https://kidswriteabook.com/, helping to empower young people to write their first book.