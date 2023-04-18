Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eight books ‘by kids for kids’ from talented Tullyallen brothers

Jake (11) and Finn (15) co-write Silver Hotrod series

Ray and his talened sons Fiinn (left) and Jake, with some of their books. Expand
Tyllyallen brothers Finn (15) and Jake (11) and written eight successful books between them. Expand

Close

Ray and his talened sons Fiinn (left) and Jake, with some of their books.

Ray and his talened sons Fiinn (left) and Jake, with some of their books.

Tyllyallen brothers Finn (15) and Jake (11) and written eight successful books between them.

Tyllyallen brothers Finn (15) and Jake (11) and written eight successful books between them.

/

Ray and his talened sons Fiinn (left) and Jake, with some of their books.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

There aren’t many authors who can claim to have eight top selling books to their name, but that’s exactly what Tullyallen brothers Jake (11) and Finn (15) Ronan have under their joint belts.

Written by kids for kids, this remarkable feat has seen the lads trot out five books in their Silver Hotrod series from 2017 to the present day, and both writers are now turning to different subject matters to tantalise their many fans.

Privacy