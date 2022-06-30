Dundalk singer Finnian release highly-anticipated new single

Finnian has released his latest single 'Without You'

Dundalk singer-songwriter Finnian has released his highly anticipated new single ‘Without You’ and already it’s getting positive reviews in the music press.

It’s his first since launching his critically acclaimed debut album in 2020 which received extensive radio play all over Ireland including Today FM, BBC Radio Ulster and saw RTE Radio 1 play-listing 3 of the tracks.

Finnian’s continued success in the Irish songwriter circuit saw him being selected as one of the recipients of the First Music Contacts MISP (Music Industry Stimulus Package).

This lead to a collaboration between Finnian and multi-award winning songwriter Ciaran Lavery, as they teamed up for a three day song writing retreat in the Black Mountain Recording Studio, in the mountains outside Dundalk.

‘Without You’ is one of the many musical manifestations from this productive partnership.

''As a songwriter it can be easy to fall into creative lulls at times - it happens to us all,” says Finnian. “Working with Ciaran was, for me, the musical equivalent of having a shot of adrenaline to the arm. I feel like we complimented each other, it was effortless.”

“The song was written within two hours. What began as a song-writing exercise turned into something else altogether. It is heartache skewed and warped through the eyes of the antagonist, or one who feels hard done by, ” says Ciaran.

The single features Ciaran on vocals and Zoe Conway on fiddle.

Finnian has become a prominent rising star in the Irish music scene, following the success of his debut album Under The Influence ,he toured extensively as support with fellow Dundalk native David Keenan.

Finnian is also a member of the group Ceithre Cinn alongside Suzanne Savage, Matt McGinn and Ciaran Lavery.