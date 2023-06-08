Works to Angels’ Plot at Dowdallshill graveyard praised

The works carried out at the Angels’ Plot at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill have been praised by Cllr Edel Corrigan,

The Sinn Fein councillor had highlighted the neglected state of the plot last year.

Speaking at the June meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District, she praised the work that has been done, saying that the contractor had been very respectful of the area, keeping it clean and protected, and replacing all the decorations that had been placed there previously.

She said the works were coming along really well and they were just waiting for a new headstone to be installed.